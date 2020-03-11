Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty Adds Free to Play Warzone Mode With 150 Player Battle Royale, Plunder Game Mode

Call of Duty Adds Free-to-Play Warzone Mode With 150-Player Battle Royale, Plunder Game Mode

The Battle Royale mode adds a new mechanic called The Gulag, where players will have to fight for a chance to be revived in the actual battle.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 March 2020 14:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Call of Duty Adds Free-to-Play Warzone Mode With 150-Player Battle Royale, Plunder Game Mode

Call of Duty: Warzone is free-to-play for everyone

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Warzone adds 150 player battle royale
  • It is 18GB to 22GB for those who already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Call of Duty: Warzone adds another mode called Plunder

Call of Duty has added a new free-to-play game mode called Warzone which has a 150-player battle royale, along with a new mode called Plunder. Warzone went live on Tuesday, March 10, at around 8:30pm IST for players who already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as a one-time early access. The game mode should be playable for everyone as it was supposed to go live a few hours after the early access period. It can be downloaded independently from Battle.net for PC or the PlayStation and Xbox One stores.

What is Warzone

The Battle Royale mode puts 150 players in Verdansk where the last man (or last team) standing wins. Plunder, on the other hand, is a race between players to see who can collect the most Cash by taking down enemies, looting, and completing contracts.

The Warzone update adds five vehicles with their own capabilities. These include an ATV, Tactical Rover, SUV, Cargo Truck, and Helicopter. There are also some new mechanics that Activision has introduced like The Gulag. It is a place where players who have been eliminated for the first time are sent. They will then have to fight 1v1 with another “Prisoner of Warzone” for a chance to be redeployed in the battle royale. Team mates can also revive fallen players by using Cash.

There are Buy Stations on the map as well where players can spend their Cash and buy Killstreaks, Redeploy Tokens, Self-Revive Kits, and other perks. Buy Stations will be available in both Battle Royale and Plunder game modes.

How to download Warzone

Players who have the updated version of the game will get an 18GB to 22GB download for Warzone, which will then show up in the ‘Classified' section in-game, as stated in the blog post by the company. Players who do not own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have to visit the store and download Call of Duty: Warzone which will be an 83GB to 101GB download. The post also states that players do not need the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to play Warzone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, Battle Royale
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
BSNL Launches Rs. 247 Prepaid Recharge Plan; Upgrades Rs. 998, Rs. 1,999 Plans With Additional Validity

Related Stories

Call of Duty Adds Free-to-Play Warzone Mode With 150-Player Battle Royale, Plunder Game Mode
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  2. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  4. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  5. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
  6. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  7. Vivo Launches V19 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  8. Ahead of Disney+’s India Launch, Hotstar Rebranded to Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  10. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  2. E3 2020 Might Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Announcement Expected 'Soon'
  3. New Security Flaw in Intel Processors Could Allow Hackers to Steal Data
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9: What We Know So Far About Specifications, Price, More
  5. Call of Duty Adds Free-to-Play Warzone Mode With 150-Player Battle Royale, Plunder Game Mode
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 247 Prepaid Recharge Plan; Upgrades Rs. 998, Rs. 1,999 Plans With Additional Validity
  7. Google Planning to Launch Second-Gen Chromecast Ultra With Android TV, Remote: Report
  8. Apple AirTag May Feature Removable Coin-Shaped Battery
  9. Google Pixel 4a Surfaces in Alleged Hands-on Video, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Swiggy, Zomato Claim Measures to Mitigate Coronavirus Outbreak, But No Practical Efforts on Ground
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.