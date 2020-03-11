Call of Duty has added a new free-to-play game mode called Warzone which has a 150-player battle royale, along with a new mode called Plunder. Warzone went live on Tuesday, March 10, at around 8:30pm IST for players who already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, as a one-time early access. The game mode should be playable for everyone as it was supposed to go live a few hours after the early access period. It can be downloaded independently from Battle.net for PC or the PlayStation and Xbox One stores.

What is Warzone

The Battle Royale mode puts 150 players in Verdansk where the last man (or last team) standing wins. Plunder, on the other hand, is a race between players to see who can collect the most Cash by taking down enemies, looting, and completing contracts.

The Warzone update adds five vehicles with their own capabilities. These include an ATV, Tactical Rover, SUV, Cargo Truck, and Helicopter. There are also some new mechanics that Activision has introduced like The Gulag. It is a place where players who have been eliminated for the first time are sent. They will then have to fight 1v1 with another “Prisoner of Warzone” for a chance to be redeployed in the battle royale. Team mates can also revive fallen players by using Cash.

There are Buy Stations on the map as well where players can spend their Cash and buy Killstreaks, Redeploy Tokens, Self-Revive Kits, and other perks. Buy Stations will be available in both Battle Royale and Plunder game modes.

How to download Warzone

Players who have the updated version of the game will get an 18GB to 22GB download for Warzone, which will then show up in the ‘Classified' section in-game, as stated in the blog post by the company. Players who do not own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will have to visit the store and download Call of Duty: Warzone which will be an 83GB to 101GB download. The post also states that players do not need the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to play Warzone.