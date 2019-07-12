Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight Mode Revealed, Promises 2v2 Close Quarter Combat With Thrilling Gameplay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight Mode Revealed, Promises 2v2 Close-Quarter Combat With Thrilling Gameplay

More details about multiplayer experiences in the game will be revealed on August 1.

By | Updated: 12 July 2019 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight Mode Revealed, Promises 2v2 Close-Quarter Combat With Thrilling Gameplay

In Gunfight mode, the Loadout and map side will switch after every second round.

Highlights
  • Gunfight mode will be played across custom maps
  • Players can win rounds by capturing flags or killing enemies
  • A total of three Gunfight maps have been revealed so far

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still a few months away, but Activision has begun teasing the multiplayer mayhem that will greet players. In a livestream, the developers showcased the game's new multiplayer mode called Gunfight that will pit players in fast-paced 2v2 battles with a lot of interesting quirks. Gunfight is one of the several multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with a grand gameplay reveal scheduled to happen on August 1. As for Gunfight mode, it will be played across the smallest maps in the multiplayer mode with some very interesting victory scenarios and gameplay rules.

In an official blog post, Activision revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's 2v2 Gunfight mode will feature a series of custom maps that are quite small to bring fast-paced, close-combat action for a thrilling experience. King (the interior of a warehouse), Pine (exterior of a dense forest), and Stack (a desert container yard) are the maps that have been revealed so far.

Each player in the Gunfight mode will get the same Loadout that will switch after every second round. A Loadout will typically include a primary and secondary weapon, plus a tactical grenade and lethal equipment such as the frag grenade. Each team will switch to the opposite side of the map after every second round to change the balance of tactical and strategic advantage.

cod gunfight CoD

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Gunfight mode will be played on custom maps covering a small area

 

As for gameplay, Gunfight will be played over multiple rounds and the first team to win six rounds will be declared the winner. Each round will last forty seconds, after which a flag will appear. However, it will only spawn if either one or both players of each team is still alive. The objective is to capture the flag within ten seconds and holding that position for three seconds to win the match.

There is still the old-fashioned way of victory by killing both members of the enemy team. But if no team achieves a clear victory by either of the aforementioned methods, the duo with the higher cumulative health wins. The first team to win six rounds takes the trophy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Gunfight mode.

More details about the Gunfight mode plus additional multiplayer details will be revealed with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Gameplay Premiere on August 1 that will be live streamed on the game's official Twitch channel. Activision has promised that a few additional teasers and reveals will be dropped throughout July in the lead up to the grand reveal.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Gunfight Mode, Activision
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vivo Z1 Pro Next Sale in India Set for July 16: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
10.or G2 Price in India Revealed Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale
Honor Smartphones
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight Mode Revealed, Promises 2v2 Close-Quarter Combat With Thrilling Gameplay
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Message Can Be Traced Without Diluting Encryption: IIT Professor
  2. Amazon Prime Available at Half Price to 18- to 24-Year-Olds in India
  3. OnePlus TV Launch Nearing as Remote Control Reaches Bluetooth SIG
  4. Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones to Launch in India on July 15
  5. Flipkart Introduces Credit Card in Partnership With Axis Bank, Mastercard
  6. Oppo K3 to Launch in India on July 19, Amazon Listing Confirms
  7. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  8. Shoelace Is a New Social Network From Google
  9. MIUI 10 Version Based on Android Q in the Works
  10. Realme 3i to Sport a 6.22-Inch Dewdrop Display, New Teaser Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.