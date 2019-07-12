Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still a few months away, but Activision has begun teasing the multiplayer mayhem that will greet players. In a livestream, the developers showcased the game's new multiplayer mode called Gunfight that will pit players in fast-paced 2v2 battles with a lot of interesting quirks. Gunfight is one of the several multiplayer modes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, with a grand gameplay reveal scheduled to happen on August 1. As for Gunfight mode, it will be played across the smallest maps in the multiplayer mode with some very interesting victory scenarios and gameplay rules.

In an official blog post, Activision revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's 2v2 Gunfight mode will feature a series of custom maps that are quite small to bring fast-paced, close-combat action for a thrilling experience. King (the interior of a warehouse), Pine (exterior of a dense forest), and Stack (a desert container yard) are the maps that have been revealed so far.

Each player in the Gunfight mode will get the same Loadout that will switch after every second round. A Loadout will typically include a primary and secondary weapon, plus a tactical grenade and lethal equipment such as the frag grenade. Each team will switch to the opposite side of the map after every second round to change the balance of tactical and strategic advantage.

As for gameplay, Gunfight will be played over multiple rounds and the first team to win six rounds will be declared the winner. Each round will last forty seconds, after which a flag will appear. However, it will only spawn if either one or both players of each team is still alive. The objective is to capture the flag within ten seconds and holding that position for three seconds to win the match.

There is still the old-fashioned way of victory by killing both members of the enemy team. But if no team achieves a clear victory by either of the aforementioned methods, the duo with the higher cumulative health wins. The first team to win six rounds takes the trophy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Gunfight mode.

More details about the Gunfight mode plus additional multiplayer details will be revealed with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Gameplay Premiere on August 1 that will be live streamed on the game's official Twitch channel. Activision has promised that a few additional teasers and reveals will be dropped throughout July in the lead up to the grand reveal.