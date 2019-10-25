AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the reboot of the widely popular first-person shooter game, will launch on Friday and is set to become another billion-dollar hit for publisher Activision Blizzard
Michael Pachter, managing director at Wedbush Securities, estimates that the new game will sell 20 million units by the end of the year, while Doug Creutz at brokerage Cowen forecast unit sales of mid-20 million in the fourth quarter.
The game's highest edition is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,100).
A beta version of the game was released in September and has become the largest in the history of Call of Duty in terms of users, hours played and peak concurrent number of players, Activision said.
A trailer of the game on YouTube garnered more than 33 million views and 575,000 likes.
"Call of Duty is a very established annualised video game franchise and has a core dedicated fan base that comes every year and picks up the new version," said Mat Piscatella from research firm NPD Group.
The latest version of the game will release globally on October 25 for Sony's PlayStation 4, Microsoft's
"We anticipate Call of Duty: Mobile has minted a new audience of fans who will seek out Modern Warfare as their first taste of the franchise on console and PC due to a positive experience with the mobile game," said Alex Malafeev, Co-Founder, Sensor Tower.
Call of Duty: Mobile, launched earlier this month, was developed for smart phones by Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, which also has a stake in PUBG's Bluehole and Epic Games' Fortnite and is credited with popularising the battle-royale format, where dozens of online players battle each other to death.
