Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Is the Next Call of Duty Game - Report

With Activision focussing on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, fans of the franchise put off by the lack of single-player can take solace in rumours suggesting that the next game is Call of Duty game is possible Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The last game to bear the Modern Warfare moniker was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 helmed by Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games with multiplayer duties managed by Raven Software - the studio responsible for Black Ops 4's Blackout mode.

The source of this rumour is Gaming Intel. According to the site, a single-player campaign makes a return along with multiplayer and Zombies mode. A battle royale mode is being considered too.

"Our sources stated that Call of Duty would release as a 'fully fledged' Call of Duty title, with a campaign that is already being worked on, the customary Call of Duty Multiplayer experience and the return of its Zombies mode. This source also said that Battle Royale was being discussed for Modern Warfare 4, but at that point, it was merely discussions," claims Gaming Intel.

The timing of this leak is interesting. Earlier in the week it was reported that several key members of Infinity Ward that left to found Respawn Entertainment have returned. Respawn Entertainment was responsible for Titanfall and Titanfall 2 before being bought by EA. Furthermore, Gaming Intel was the first to report that Black Ops 4 would not be coming to Steam, lending some credence to this.

Previously, it was suggested that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 would be ditching the usual season pass in favour of monthly map releases, and is pushing publisher Activision to "allow them to release a Zombies DLC Season Pass, which would act similar to a normal Season Pass but would instead only contain maps for the Zombies mode".

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.