Technology News
loading

Call of Duty: Mobile Losing Zombies Mode on March 25

Call of Duty: Mobile season 4 called Disavowed is live and brings several new features and changes.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 March 2020 15:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Call of Duty: Mobile Losing Zombies Mode on March 25

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombies mode might come back with Nacht Der Untoten map

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile will remove Zombies mode on March 25
  • The Call of Duty team is focusing on Battle Royale and other modes
  • Call of Duty: Mobile recently got its Season 4 update

Call of Duty: Mobile will be getting rid of its Zombies mode on March 25 as stated in a community post on Reddit. The Call of Duty: Mobile team shared that the mode was always meant to be for a limited time. The company wanted to test the Zombies mode and get feedback from the community but the mode did not meet the standards that the team expected. The post also states that Zombies mode might come back with the second map, Nacht Der Untoten, if it meets the company's quality standards.

The Call of Duty: Mobile team posted the news on Zombies mode along with updates for their latest season named Disavowed. It states that fans often ask about Zombies mode and it is one of the most frequently asked questions but the company had to remove the mode after “extensive evaluation”.

The team shared that Nacht Der Untoten, which was supposed to be the second zombie map, will not be released globally. This doesn't mean that Zombies mode will never be playable in Call of Duty: Mobile, “We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality,” the post reads. The team is currently focusing on improving Battle Royale, Multiplayer, and Ranked Modes.

The Reddit post also mentions that Hardpoint mode is now permanent, owing to the community feedback and in-game participation.

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Mobile is a pretty big update for the game as it introduces new characters, a new map, new skins and weapons, along with a new Operator Skill called H.I.V.E. The free Battle Pass brings unlockable items like the Brambles camo ASM10 and the Combat Knife while the Premium Pass gives players a chance to earn even more rewards.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile Season 4, Call of Duty Mobile Zombies Mode
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Realme Band With Colour Display, Cricket Mode Launched in India: All You Need to Know
Realme Smart TVs to Launch First in India, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Arrival

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile Losing Zombies Mode on March 25
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 90Hz Display, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  2. Realme Band Arrives in India With Cricket Mode, Heart Rate Monitoring
  3. Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Expected Price in India, Specifications
  4. Realme 6 Review
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  6. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Realme 6 Price, Sale Date Tipped Hours Before Official Launch
  8. How to Stay Prepared for Coronavirus: This Is Not a Buying Guide
  9. Realme 5i Gets a 128GB Storage Variant in India: What You Need to Know
  10. Nokia 5.2 Spotted on Geekbench With Codename 'Captain America'
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Price in India Starts at Rs. 16,999, Realme 6 Price Begins at Rs. 12,999: Event Highlights
  2. Google Pixel Phones Start Getting the ‘Feature Drop’ Update With New Features, Improvements
  3. Realme Smart TVs to Launch First in India, CEO Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Arrival
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile Losing Zombies Mode on March 25
  5. Realme Band With Colour Display, Cricket Mode Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Nokia 5.2 'Captain America' Spotted on Geekbench With 3GB RAM
  8. Huawei P40 Lite E With 4,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Play Hides Search Results for Coronavirus, COVID-19: All You Need to Know
  10. Government Warns of Action for Non-Payment of AGR Dues
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.