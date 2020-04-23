Call of Duty: Mobile was released back in September 2019 and has achieved various significant milestones since its launch. As the world deals with coronavirus pandemic, Activision, the company behind Call of Duty: Mobile, is now trying to bring people together virtually in these times by organising a global competitive tournament with more than $1 million in prizes. The e-sports tournament will kick off April 30 and is being sponsored by Sony Xperia.

Like with most e-sports tournamments, there will be multiple stages in the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 and players will have to gather certain number of tournament points to move forward. According to Activision, eligible players will need 80 points within the first ten ranked matches in during any of the weekends in Stage 1 to move on to Stage 2. They will also receive rewards for wins, and other achievements as they progress through the tournament.

The qualifier rounds start April 30 and players need to have Veteran Rank or higher to participate. There will be open online qualifiers on the weekends starting from April 30 to May 24. If you're interested in participating, be sure to check out the Call of Duty: Mobile page.

The company will share more details about the prize money and the coming stages as the tournament progresses. Through this tournament, Activision and Sony intend to unite people in a way that follows the social distancing regulations shared by the governments. And, the $1 million in prizes is a great incentive as well. Players who are not eligible as of now have till April 30 to rank up.

A battle royale game like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile achieved 100 million downloads in its first week after launch and that number increased to 170 million in two months.