Technology News
loading

Call of Duty: Mobile Teasers Hint at Arrival of Rust Map With Next Update

Rust map is already live on Call of Duty: Mobile test server.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 22 April 2020 16:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Call of Duty: Mobile Teasers Hint at Arrival of Rust Map With Next Update

Rust map is currently available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Highlights
  • Rust map is already live on Call of Duty: Mobile test server
  • It is essentially an oil refinery in the middle of a desert
  • Rust map will be available in Team Deathmatch mode

Call of Duty: Mobile's Steel Legion season is in full swing right now after introducing a 2v2 Showdown LTM, bringing back Warfare, adding new weapons, and a couple of new characters. But it appears that Activision has another major surprise for Call of Duty: Mobile fans in the bags. The official Call of Duty: Mobile Twitter handle has shared a pair of not-so-subtle teasers that hint at the arrival of Rust map in the hit mobile game. The terrain and infrastructure shown in the teaser clip will be instantly recognisable to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players.

 

 

The teaser image shared by the game's official Twitter handle shows the arid terrain and the familiar tower of the Rust map. And even though the devs have not explicitly named the map, the tweet makes it clear that it will come with the next Call of Duty: Mobile update. Even more so, because Rust map is now live in Call of Duty: Mobile on the test server and multiple gameplay videos on the map have already been shared on YouTube. We don't know a date when Rust map drops in Call of Duty: Mobile, but its availability on the test server indicates that users on the stable channel won't have to wait much longer.

 

In case you haven't already played on the Rust map in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it is quite fun with its diverse geography. The Rust map is essentially an oil refinery in the middle of a desert that has everything from flat ground to pipelines, comm stations, and towers tailor-made for sniping. The map has 12 different zones in total that include oil derrick, blue container, loading dock, and the signature tower that you can see in the teasers as well. The Call of Duty: Mobile gameplay videos shared by players suggest Rust will be available for Team Deathmatch mode and looks almost identical to its incarnation in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty Mobile, Call of Duty, Rust Map, Activision
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
PUBG Mobile Gets Ranked Team Deathmatch; Wasteland Survivor Set Available With Premium Crates
Germany Approves First Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile Teasers Hint at Arrival of Rust Map With Next Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oyo Said to Cut Pay of All Employees in India
  2. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  3. Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications Leaked Hours Before Launch
  4. Xiaomi Mijia Scooter 1S With 30km Range, 25kmph Top Speed Launched
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  6. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  7. Microsoft 365 Personal, Family Subscriptions Now Rolled Out in India
  8. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  9. Reliance’s JioMart to Be Backed By WhatsApp
  10. Xiaomi Launches Mi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 2.3 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With March 2020 Security Patch in India
  2. Xbox Series X May Launch in India Around the Same Time as Its Global Release
  3. Huawei Watch GT 2 Receiving New Update in India With SpO2 Monitor, Improved System Stability
  4. China Mobile, Huawei Bring 5G Connectivity to Mount Everest
  5. UK Announces COVID-9 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  6. Germany Approves First Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
  7. Facebook Said to Have Agreed to Censor Posts After Vietnam Slowed Traffic
  8. Call of Duty: Mobile Teasers Hint at Arrival of Rust Map With Next Update
  9. In Versailles, King of Online Retail Amazon Fights Unions Backlash
  10. Ripple Sues YouTube Over Cryptocurrency Scams
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com