Call of Duty: Mobile Smashes Records With 100 Million Downloads in First Week: Sensor Tower

Call of Duty: Mobile was launched by its publisher Activision Blizzard on October 1.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 10:54 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Call of Duty: Mobile

The mobile version of video game franchise Call of Duty racked up 100 million downloads in its first week, industry site Sensor Tower said on Tuesday, dwarfing the debuts of previous smashes including Fortnite and PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and Electronic Arts' Apex Legends scored 26.3 million, 22.5 million and 25 million respectively in their first week of release.

"This is by far the largest mobile game launch in history in terms of the player base that's been built in the first week," said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower.

Call of Duty: Mobile was launched by its publisher Activision Blizzard on October 1 and Sensor Tower said the numbers reflected worldwide unique downloads across Apple's App Store and Google Play in the period since.

The smash hit is a "first-person-shooter game" that allows gamers to portray elite soldiers hunting down targets in different parts of the world. The game's console-based editions have enjoyed a loyal following but the meteoric rise of free-to-play online games have forced companies to adapt and develop their games for the smaller screen.

Call of Duty was developed for mobile by Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings, which also has a stake in PUBG's Bluehole and Fortnite's Epic Games and is credited with popularising the battle-royale format, where dozens of online players battle each other to death.

The United States was mobile edition's main draw, with 17 percent of the downloads in its launch week, followed by India, where PUBG Mobile has a strong foothold. Tencent is yet to launch the game in China. Activision, which will launch the next console edition of "Call of Duty" on October 25, has labeled 2019 a "transition year".

The company said in May it would cut 800 jobs and invest heavily to develop its key game franchises Call of Duty, Candy Crush, Overwatch, Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Diablo.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

