Call of Duty: Mobile Beta Test Kicks Off, Brings Content From Upcoming Season 6, 7 for Android, iOS Users

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play multiplayer battle royale game that is available on both Android and iOS.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 14 July 2021 18:35 IST
Call of Duty: Mobile Beta Test Kicks Off, Brings Content From Upcoming Season 6, 7 for Android, iOS Users

Photo Credit: u/dominator5500 via Reddit

Call of Duty: Mobile beta test build does not have an end date as of yet

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile beta test can be downloaded in 64-bit and 32-bit
  • The build brings content that may be present in the next season
  • Call of Duty: Mobile beta brings two new maps

Call of Duty: Mobile beta test has started allowing players to get an early look at what's to come in Season 6. The latest beta build is available for Android and iOS users through an ‘apk' and a Test Flight programme, respectively. The development was shared on the official Call of Duty: Mobile subreddit f/CallOfDutyMobile along with some of the new content that will be present in the build. There are new maps, new operator skills, optimisations to battle royale, and UI changes.

The Call of Duty: Mobile Team took to Reddit to share details of the latest beta build for Android and iOS. It brings some of the features and changes that may make their way to Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 or maybe even Season 7. Currently, Season 5 is running on the stable version of the game. As per the Reddit post, the Call of Duty: Mobile public beta test build includes two new multiplayer maps called Slums and Stacks. There are new operator skills, scorestreaks, perks, and grenade types.

The battle royale mode has been optimised as well. The build will also include some UI changes and improvements. This build does not include the upcoming Zombies mode.

As this is a beta build, be warned that it can be buggy and may have placeholder text in some areas. The content present in the beta build may or may not make its way to the final release. It may even skip the next season and return in the season after that. As of now, there is no end date for this beta test. Android users can download the 64-bit or 32-bit version of the game while iOS users can head to the Test Flight link. Do note that both platforms have limited number of slots for beta testers.

The developers have said that all the data collected through the tests will be eventually deleted, adding that the content is suited for those over 16 years of age.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Call of Duty Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile beta test, Call of Duty, Apple, Test Flight
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington
