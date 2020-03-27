Call of Duty: Mobile season 4 called Steel Legion is on its way and will bring a new ranked season and a new Battle Pass. The update will be released at the beginning of April and Activision says they will post regular news and announcements on its social media channels. Steel Legion will come with new multiplayer modes and a new version of battle royale's Warfare mode. The new map, Meltdown, also went live recently and the Steel Legion update will make some improvements and changes to it as well.

According to a Reddit post, the new ranked season will include Industrial Revolution themed weapons and equipment. It will bring an Epic weapon called Man-o-War and an Epic soldier named Ruin. Steel Legion also makes some changes to the ranked mode and improves art and particle effects in the Ranked match tab. The score earning rules based on player performance have been improved for multiplayer. The Scrapyard map has been temporarily replaced with Meltdown. The post states that the penalty for losing a ranked match has been reduced as well.

The new modes added in Call of Duty: Mobile (CoD: Mobile) Steel Legion include Gun Game + Team Deathmatch and 2v2 Showdown. In the first mode, players will get new weapons with kills or with two assists. In 2v2 Showdown, two teams of two players will start with random loadouts and try to eliminate each other or capture the point in overtime. First team to win 6 rounds wins the match.

The Meltdown map, originally from Call of Duty: Black Ops II, was added to Call of Duty: Mobile recently. It is a medium sized industrial map with different levels making the match more interesting. With the Steel Legion update, Meltdown will be available in Search and Destroy, DOM, Team Death Match, Snipers Only, Gun Game: Team Fight, Gun Game, and Free For All game modes.

Some other additions and changes in season 4 include increased round time for Prop Hunt limited time mode that goes from three rounds to two. Weapon balancing has been improved and sliding and jumping action has been optimised. To get a complete list of changes, check out the Reddit post that also lists the events currently running or coming soon in CoD Mobile.