Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 is live now. Dubbed “Spurned & Burned,” it brings an updated Battle Pass, a new map, updated Multiplayer Mode, and more. The new season is available on Android and iOS with an updated version of the 1v1 Duel mode, new ranked season, events, weapon balancing, and more. Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play mobile game that includes several multiplayer game modes as well as a battle royale mode. It is one of the competitors to PUBG Mobile (or the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India) in the battle royale space.

Spurned & Burned is the fourth season in Call of Duty: Mobile and it has a Wild West theme. There are new featured game modes including Capture the Gold and 1v1 Duel. The 1v1 Duel mode will be added to the game later with Coastal and Tunisia maps while Capture the Gold is available to play. The game will also get a new map called Dome from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. A new seasonal challenge will allow players to obtain the Heartbeat Sensor and a new LMG called Holger 26. It will be added later in the season.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 also brings Clan Wars in which five clans battle it out in six-day tournaments to earn Clan Points. Ranked Season 2: World Championship 2021 is here as well and will last till July. Those who do well in the championship will get a chance to win new items like Seraph, KN-44, and the Ranked Series 2 frame. There is a new event as well called High Noon Chase. Players will acquire gasoline by playing multiplayer and battle royale that will allow them to chase fleeing villains.

The new Battle Pass in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 adds a Hawk X3 Scorestreak that lets you control a drone to eliminate enemies from the air. It is unlocked at Tier 14 while Tier 21 gets you a rapid-firing MK2 Marksman rifle. There are other free and premium tier items as well.

Season 4 includes a weapon balance pass as well with changes across all weapon categories. SMGs have been strengthened for close quarter combat, attachments have been optimised, and more. Gunsmith has been upgraded to 2.0 and more information on these will be shared later. Vehicles in battle royale mode have been optimised and you can now choose new tank operations in vehicle settings.