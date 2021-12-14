Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 Final Snow has been announced, bringing the latest season of the popular battle royale shooter to Android and iOS smartphones. The new season will arrive on December 16 and will bring a winter-themed update in time for the holiday season. In addition to 50 new Battle Pass tier rewards, the Final Snow season will bring two new operators, two new weapons, a new operator skill, new weapon blueprints, and more. Call of Duty: Mobile will also get a new multiplayer mode called Snow Scuffle as well as the Icebreaker map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Activision Blizzard has announced that Final Snow, the upcoming update to Season 11 of Call of Duty: Mobile, will land on December 16 at 4pm PT (5:30am IST on December 17). Battle Pass owners will be able to unlock 50 new tiers, adding fresh items to their inventory once the update arrives. The popular battle royale game will introduce two new operators, Soap - Cliffhanger and Vagr Modir - Whisper of Winter.

As part of the update, the publisher is also adding two new functional weapons to the game, the PKM LMG and the D13 Sector launcher. Over the course of the season, gamers will gain access to a new operator skill, new weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, COD points (CP), according to Activision Blizzard.

The Icebreaker map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is making its way to Call of Duty: Mobile with the upcoming update

Photo Credit: Activision Blizzard

Players will be able to swim in multiplayer mode (MP) for the first time, with the addition of a new map, Icebreaker. It was previously featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (review), and gamers can battle it out on icebergs and inside the wreckage of submarines. The Blackout map will also be updated with a new Nightmare mode. The game has introduced new legendary turrets to deal with powerful, faster waves of the Undead.

Call of Duty: Mobile is also adding a new MP mode called Snow Scuffle, which appears to be introduced to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season. Every team will have a Snowman that can unlock different skins. According to the publisher, mysterious gift boxes will pop up containing props, and points that are gained during combat will go towards unlocking new skins.

The game is also promoting some of the top content creators on Call of Duty: Mobile, with a limited beta of the mobile-only Creator Club. This season will see the addition of three content creators, Ferg, HawksNest, and Bobby Plays, as playable characters in the game. As previously mentioned, Call of Duty: Mobile Final Snow will arrive on December 16 at 4pm PT (5:30am IST on December 17) as an update for Android and iOS smartphones.