Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1: Heist is set to release on January 20, bringing a new story arc to the popular multiplayer mobile battle royale title. The upcoming season will bring a new Battle Pass, along with new free and premium in-game items including a new functional weapon, weapon blueprints, charms, calling cards, and in-game currency to Call of Duty: Mobile. Multiplayer mode will also get Hacienda, a new map, with Nuketown Temple. Gamers will also gain access to the new Red Envelope multiplayer mode.

Publisher Activision on Friday revealed that the new Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1: Heist will feature Makarov at the top of a major crime syndicate. The battle royale game will add a new Storm Ball tactical item offering new defensive capabilities. Storm Ball can be unlocked at Tier 14 of the Battle Pass, while a new PPSh-41 SMG will be available at Tier 21. Along with other weapon blueprints, gamers will also get access to camos and a threat-tracking Heartbeat Sensor with the free tiers of the Battle Pass.

The new Hacienda map, coming to Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1: Heist

Photo Credit: Activision Blizzard

Meanwhile, Premium Pass holders can unlock crime lord Makarov — Kingfish, Yuri — Bratok, Iskra — Whitechapel, and Ajax — Bouncer. New weapons in the Premium Pass include the new Rytec AMR — Master Plan, Man-O-War — Sterling Ace, and PKM — Gilded Lion. Gamers will also be able to access calling cards, charms and CoD Points (CP) as part of Free and Premium Pass tiers. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1: Heist arrives a month after Call of Duty: Mobile Season 11 ‘Final Snow' was released on December 16.

With the new season, publisher Activision has added a new map, Hacienda, to Call of Duty: Mobile. The map, which featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Review) is located in the Spanish estate of a crime lord. Gamers will battle across the countryside, fighting across different locations such as the central courtyard, the arsenal, the boathouse, and a lavish vineyard. The game will also introduce an update to Nuketown to celebrate the Lunar New Year at a later date. Located in the middle of the city, Nuketown Temple will feature new architecture and props, according to the publisher.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1: Heist will also add a new multiplayer mode called Red Envelope, a 10 versus 10 kill confirmed mode where gamers must collect red envelopes in place of dog tags. These red envelopes will help earn extra rewards, such as credits and cosmetics in the game. The new Red Envelope multiplayer mode is being added as part of the Luar Year of the Tiger celebration, and will feature in-game fireworks, according to Activision.