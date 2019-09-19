Call of Duty: Mobile is coming to Android and iOS on October 1. It's a free-to-play first-person shooter game for the mobile phone, much like Call of Duty games on console and PC. The mobile version of the iconic game was announced in March, and pre-registrations were opened up back then. Now, the company has confirmed that the game will be listed for all on Google Play and App Store users to download and play. Activision partnered with PUBG Mobile hitmaker Tencent Games to create Call of Duty: Mobile.

After the success of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, Activision wants to hop on to the bandwagon of battle royale action multiplayer games as well, and CoD Mobile will feature a Battle Royale mode with 100 players on a new map. The game features fan-favourite maps, competitive game modes, familiar characters, and signature weapons inspired from Call of Duty: Black Ops, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and other Call of Duty franchise games. Call of Duty Mobile: players will get access to classic maps like Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked, Crossfire, Standoff, Crash, and Killhouse among others.

Characters from multiple games in the Call of Duty franchise have been integrated into the mobile version, including Alex Mason, Thomas Merrick, and Simon ‘Ghost' Riley. Call of Duty: Mobile comes with a modes such as Free-For-All, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Domination.

The game will offers tonnes of weapons to play with, and customisation options will also be available. An upgrade system in Call of Duty: Mobile with weapon profile parameters like fire rate, damage, and more will also be available. Accessory items like grenades are also there.

In addition to the classic multiplayer mode, Call of Duty: Mobile will also get more modes in the future. Gameplay controls include a Simple Mode with automatic firing at enemies, and Advanced Mode with manual firing and more fine-tuned controls such as weapon grip, hip firing, etc. There will be a total of 17 sliders just for tweaking aim sensitivity. Users will also get to decide on scorestreak tools prior to a match such as drones, supply drops, and more.