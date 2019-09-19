Technology News
loading

Call of Duty: Mobile to Launch on October 1 for Android and iOS

It's a free-to-play first-person shooter game for the mobile phone, much like Call of Duty games on console and PC.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Call of Duty: Mobile to Launch on October 1 for Android and iOS

Call of Duty: Mobile was announced in March

Highlights
  • Activision partnered with Tencent to create Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Players will get access to classic maps like Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked
  • There is a simple mode and advanced mode in gameplayer controls

Call of Duty: Mobile is coming to Android and iOS on October 1. It's a free-to-play first-person shooter game for the mobile phone, much like Call of Duty games on console and PC. The mobile version of the iconic game was announced in March, and pre-registrations were opened up back then. Now, the company has confirmed that the game will be listed for all on Google Play and App Store users to download and play. Activision partnered with PUBG Mobile hitmaker Tencent Games to create Call of Duty: Mobile.

After the success of Fortnite and PUBG Mobile, Activision wants to hop on to the bandwagon of battle royale action multiplayer games as well, and CoD Mobile will feature a Battle Royale mode with 100 players on a new map. The game features fan-favourite maps, competitive game modes, familiar characters, and signature weapons inspired from Call of Duty: Black Ops, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and other Call of Duty franchise games. Call of Duty Mobile: players will get access to classic maps like Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked, Crossfire, Standoff, Crash, and Killhouse among others.

Characters from multiple games in the Call of Duty franchise have been integrated into the mobile version, including Alex Mason, Thomas Merrick, and Simon ‘Ghost' Riley. Call of Duty: Mobile comes with a modes such as Free-For-All, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Domination.

The game will offers tonnes of weapons to play with, and customisation options will also be available. An upgrade system in Call of Duty: Mobile with weapon profile parameters like fire rate, damage, and more will also be available. Accessory items like grenades are also there.

In addition to the classic multiplayer mode, Call of Duty: Mobile will also get more modes in the future. Gameplay controls include a Simple Mode with automatic firing at enemies, and Advanced Mode with manual firing and more fine-tuned controls such as weapon grip, hip firing, etc. There will be a total of 17 sliders just for tweaking aim sensitivity. Users will also get to decide on scorestreak tools prior to a match such as drones, supply drops, and more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile Launch, Call of Duty Mobile Game, Call of Duty Mobile Download, Call of Duty
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999
Instagram Restricts Cosmetic Surgery, Weight-Loss Promoting Posts
Honor Smartphones
Call of Duty: Mobile to Launch on October 1 for Android and iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  2. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  4. Mi Smart Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  6. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  7. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  8. Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Will Huawei’s Mate 30 Series Find Buyers Without Google Apps?
  10. Traffic E-Challans: Here’s How to Pay Your Traffic Fines or Challans Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man: Far From Home Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  2. Google Assistant’s New Vodafone Idea Phone Line Feature Brings No-Internet Voice Search; Interpreter Mode, More Features Announced
  3. Instagram Restricts Cosmetic Surgery, Weight-Loss Promoting Posts
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile to Launch on October 1 for Android and iOS
  5. Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999
  6. Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, HDR10 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Sneak Peek at Upcoming Offers on Mobile Phones and Electronics
  8. Apple Taps Recycled Rare Earth Elements for iPhone Parts
  9. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  10. How a Gigantic Collision in Space Triggered an Ice Age on Earth 466 Million Years Ago
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.