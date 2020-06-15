Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal

Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 brings a number of updates and new features like new maps, skins, weapons, and more.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 June 2020 17:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal

Call of Duty: Mobile will get a dedicated Gulag map

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile will soon get the Gulag map
  • It is associated with the Gunfight mode
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 expands the battle royale map

Call of Duty: Mobile is among the most popular mobile games owing to its multiplayer game modes and battle royale. For quite some time now, there have been reports on Call of Duty: Mobile getting the Gulag map from last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone mode. Now, the developers of the game have finally revealed through Reddit that the Gulag map will be coming to the mobile version of the game sometime this month. With the Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile recently released, the developers have shared a host of details, along with some information on the Gulag.

Call of Duty: Mobile Gulag map

In the Reddit post, the Call of Duty: Mobile team shared a roadmap of upcoming features. They stated that the Gulag map is tied to an upcoming Gunfight mode and will be coming to the game in “late June”. The developers plan to show off more of the Gulag map at a later date. It will be available for 1v1 Duel and Gunfight mode. It seems like Call of Duty: Mobile will be getting a dedicated Gulag map that players can queue into, instead of the prison were players are thrown into after they die in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Gulag was first seen in the battle royale mode – Warzone – present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) for PC and consoles. It is a prison area where players are sent after they are eliminated in the Verdansk battlefield to fight for another chance. It puts two players that have died in a small area where they have to go head to head in order to win a chance to be dropped in the main Verdansk map again.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 changes

The developers shared a lot of information about the new Season 7 called Radioactive Agent. It brings a new map called Tunisia that is playable in multiple modes. It is a large multiplayer map that is currently running the Tunisia Tussle event. The battle royale map has been expanded with the addition of seven new areas including Black Market, Harbor, Downtown, Sanitarium, and others. There is a new set of seasonal challenges that will give players new gear. The Season 7 Battle Pass has also been updated with more items to acquire in both free and paid versions. A brand-new ranked mode series in both multiplayer and battle royale modes has also been added. There are multiple new weapons, skins, calling cards, a new Tank vehicle, along with many optimisations in this Season 7 update.

 

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty Mobile, Gulag Map, Call of Duty Season 7, Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 165GHz Refresh Rate Launched

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Tipped, May Launch With OnePlus 8T Series
  2. Acer Veriton N Series PCs Have an Ultra-Compact Form Factor
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  4. Is OnePlus 8 Pro the Perfect Premium Smartphone for India?
  5. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  6. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Infinix Hot 9 Review
  8. Oppo A12 With Dual Rear Cameras, 19:9 Display Launched in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme C11 May Be the Next Entry in the Company's C Series of Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Gets One UI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch
  2. Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal
  3. Xiaomi 27-inch Gaming Monitor With 165GHz Refresh Rate Launched
  4. EU Border App for Tourists Helps Plan in Age of Virus
  5. Nokia to Deliver Around 10 Percent of China Unicom's 5G Core Network
  6. LG Velvet With Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support Starts Rolling out Worldwide
  7. Realme Narzo 10 Next Sale on June 23 at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers
  8. Oppo China President Confirms Plans on Making Its Own Smartphone Processors: Report
  9. Acer Veriton N Series Ultra-Compact PCs Launched in India
  10. Google Android TV Dongle Key Features Leaked, Tipped to Pack Amlogic S905X2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com