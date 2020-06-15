Call of Duty: Mobile Will Get Gulag Map in Late June, Game Developers Reveal

Call of Duty: Mobile is among the most popular mobile games owing to its multiplayer game modes and battle royale. For quite some time now, there have been reports on Call of Duty: Mobile getting the Gulag map from last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone mode. Now, the developers of the game have finally revealed through Reddit that the Gulag map will be coming to the mobile version of the game sometime this month. With the Season 7 of Call of Duty: Mobile recently released, the developers have shared a host of details, along with some information on the Gulag.

Call of Duty: Mobile Gulag map

In the Reddit post, the Call of Duty: Mobile team shared a roadmap of upcoming features. They stated that the Gulag map is tied to an upcoming Gunfight mode and will be coming to the game in “late June”. The developers plan to show off more of the Gulag map at a later date. It will be available for 1v1 Duel and Gunfight mode. It seems like Call of Duty: Mobile will be getting a dedicated Gulag map that players can queue into, instead of the prison were players are thrown into after they die in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Gulag was first seen in the battle royale mode – Warzone – present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) for PC and consoles. It is a prison area where players are sent after they are eliminated in the Verdansk battlefield to fight for another chance. It puts two players that have died in a small area where they have to go head to head in order to win a chance to be dropped in the main Verdansk map again.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 changes

The developers shared a lot of information about the new Season 7 called Radioactive Agent. It brings a new map called Tunisia that is playable in multiple modes. It is a large multiplayer map that is currently running the Tunisia Tussle event. The battle royale map has been expanded with the addition of seven new areas including Black Market, Harbor, Downtown, Sanitarium, and others. There is a new set of seasonal challenges that will give players new gear. The Season 7 Battle Pass has also been updated with more items to acquire in both free and paid versions. A brand-new ranked mode series in both multiplayer and battle royale modes has also been added. There are multiple new weapons, skins, calling cards, a new Tank vehicle, along with many optimisations in this Season 7 update.

