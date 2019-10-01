Call of Duty: Mobile is finally live. After being announced all the way back in March, Call of Duty: Mobile is now available to download for compatible Android and iOS-powered phones and tablets. The game, which is developed by Activision in collaboration with Tencent, is free to download with a promise of free content updates in upcoming months, just like PUBG Mobile. Call of Duty: Mobile is a new entrant to the mobile battle royale craze, but it brings a host of familiar characters, combat mechanics, and game settings that fans have seen and enjoyed in the core Call of Duty franchise PC games.

Activision promises a thrilling gameplay experience with the signature Call of Duty touch in its mobile game, however, players will need a sufficiently powerful phone to enjoy the game with a decent graphics and frame rate output. The minimum Call of Duty: Mobile system requirements for Android phones include at least 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1 on the software side. On iOS, an iPhone needs to be on iOS 9 or a later version to run the game. As for the game itself, it is now available to download for free from the Play Store and App Store with some limited-time offers in tow.

Talking about the gameplay, Call of Duty: Mobile will come with five modes - Free-For-All, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Domination - apart from Battle Royale. The mobile game will also borrow elements such as characters and weapons from core games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Alex Mason, Thomas Merrick, and Simon ‘Ghost' Riley are among the characters that players will get to see in Call of Duty: Mobile. The familiar Loadout section is where multiple augmentation and customisation options will be located.

Players will initially get access to some familiar maps like Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked, Crossfire, Standoff, Crash, and Killhouse in Call of Duty: Mobile, but more new content has been promised for the upcoming months. There are weapons and customisation options galore. It remains to be seen how mobile gaming aficionados receive Call of Duty: Mobile in the face of the phenomenon that PUBG Mobile is, but if you want to try it, you should check out Activision's handy Getting Started guide to get a knowhow of the UI elements and some of the experiences available in the game.