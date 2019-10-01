Technology News
loading

Call of Duty: Mobile Now Available for Android and iOS: How to Download

Will Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale experience beat PUBG Mobile?

By | Updated: 1 October 2019 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Call of Duty: Mobile Now Available for Android and iOS: How to Download

Call of Duty: Mobile is free to download, but there will be in-app purchases

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile will offer players access to familiar maps
  • iPads and iPhones on iOS 9 or a later build can run the game
  • It is compatible with Android phones packing 2GB RAM or more

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally live. After being announced all the way back in March, Call of Duty: Mobile is now available to download for compatible Android and iOS-powered phones and tablets. The game, which is developed by Activision in collaboration with Tencent, is free to download with a promise of free content updates in upcoming months, just like PUBG Mobile. Call of Duty: Mobile is a new entrant to the mobile battle royale craze, but it brings a host of familiar characters, combat mechanics, and game settings that fans have seen and enjoyed in the core Call of Duty franchise PC games.

Activision promises a thrilling gameplay experience with the signature Call of Duty touch in its mobile game, however, players will need a sufficiently powerful phone to enjoy the game with a decent graphics and frame rate output. The minimum Call of Duty: Mobile system requirements for Android phones include at least 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1 on the software side. On iOS, an iPhone needs to be on iOS 9 or a later version to run the game. As for the game itself, it is now available to download for free from the Play Store and App Store with some limited-time offers in tow.

 

Talking about the gameplay, Call of Duty: Mobile will come with five modes - Free-For-All, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Domination - apart from Battle Royale. The mobile game will also borrow elements such as characters and weapons from core games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Alex Mason, Thomas Merrick, and Simon ‘Ghost' Riley are among the characters that players will get to see in Call of Duty: Mobile. The familiar Loadout section is where multiple augmentation and customisation options will be located.

Players will initially get access to some familiar maps like Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked, Crossfire, Standoff, Crash, and Killhouse in Call of Duty: Mobile, but more new content has been promised for the upcoming months. There are weapons and customisation options galore. It remains to be seen how mobile gaming aficionados receive Call of Duty: Mobile in the face of the phenomenon that PUBG Mobile is, but if you want to try it, you should check out Activision's handy Getting Started guide to get a knowhow of the UI elements and some of the experiences available in the game.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mobile, Android, iOS, Activision, Tencent
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Netflix Announces Fourth Season of Hit Show Stranger Things
Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Teaser Trailer to Screen in Front of Joker in India
Honor Smartphones
Call of Duty: Mobile Now Available for Android and iOS: How to Download
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Fold to Launch in India Today: What You Need to Know
  2. Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Best Affordable Fitness Tracker?
  3. Realme X2 Pro Launch Teased, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Tipped
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles and Electronics
  5. iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months
  6. Micromax iOne Note Launch Teased, Key Specifications Revealed
  7. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  8. iPhone Lineup May Get LED-Illuminated Apple Logo, Patent Tips
  9. Xiaomi Says Sold Over 10 Devices Per Second Through Ongoing Festive Sales
  10. Apple, Samsung, OnePlus Rake in Rs. 750 Crores Sales in Amazon Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Teaser Trailer to Screen in Front of Joker in India
  2. Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, ARM-Powered Surface Device Leak Ahead of Tomorrow's Microsoft Launch
  3. Call of Duty: Mobile Now Available for Android and iOS: How to Download
  4. Microsoft BitLocker Security Will Not Rely on SSD Hardware Encryption Following Update
  5. Netflix Announces Fourth Season of Hit Show Stranger Things
  6. iOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.2, watchOS 6.0.1 Released: Here Is What's New, How to Download
  7. iPhone Lost in River Found Still Working After 15 Months
  8. TSMC Counter-Sues US Chip Rival GlobalFoundries for Patent Infringement
  9. WeWork Shelves Plan for IPO, Tries to Rebuild Battered Image
  10. Twitter Lets Users Sideline Unwanted Direct Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.