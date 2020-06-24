Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed 250 million (25 crore) downloads worldwide, Sensor Tower estimates revealed on Monday. The figures include all international versions of the mobile game across both the App Store and Google Play. Sensor Tower also notes that the Call of Duty: Mobile since its launch in October last year, has remained highly popular in the US and India - the two regions where the game was downloaded the most. The US itself contributes nearly 18 percent of all the installs.

Sensor Tower in a tweet also highlighted that for the same period, PUBG Mobile managed over 236 million (23.6 crore) downloads while Fortnite witnessed around 78 (7.8 crore) downloads across Apple App Store and Google Play. The Call of Duty: Mobile is most downloaded in the US, followed by India and Brazil.

A separate report by Sensor Tower further claims that Call of Duty: Mobile has generated close to $327 million (roughly Rs. 2,470 crore) in player spending globally. This is 78 percent more than the amount accumulated by PUBG Mobile worldwide for the same period, the report added. The report further suggests that most of the player spending took place in the US, generating $134 million (roughly Rs. 1,040 crore), while Japan ranks second for revenue and Brazil comes next.

The growth in the game's userbase is also credited to the novel coronavirus lockdowns in several countries over the last four months. "The game is also one of many that has seen a steady uptick in revenue amid the global COVID-19 pandemic. With player spending consistently on the rise, Call of Duty: Mobile looks to be on track for a stellar first year," the report notes.

Call of Duty: Mobile developed by Activision in collaboration with Tencent was launched on October 1 last year. The mobile game had nearly 172 million (17.2 crore) downloads in its first two months of its launch.

