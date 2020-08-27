Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been officially revealed by the developers, after several teasers and Easter eggs. The reveal trailer was posted on YouTube by Call of Duty's official account and shows off the premise of the game, along with some gameplay footage. It also shows the game's release date to be November 13, along with an upcoming multiplayer reveal. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is up for pre-orders on the PlayStation Store and Battle.net in multiple versions.

The reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War shows some real-life and in-game footage between the years 1968 and 1981. It mentions a Soviet agent codenamed Perseus who has infiltrated Western intelligence and that something big is going to happen that “could shift the balance of the cold war.” The footage is said to have been captured on a PlayStation 5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's open beta will be available first on the PlayStation 4 for those who pre-order the digital copy of the game. Pre-ordering will also give players access to a new operator named ‘Woods' in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the battle royale mode, Warzone.

The worldwide multiplayer reveal will take place on September 9. The game will launch on November 13 and as mentioned earlier, it is up for pre-orders on the PlayStation Store. There are three editions that can be pre-ordered namely, the Standard Edition that costs Rs. 3,999, the Cross-Gen Bundle that costs Rs. 4,749, and the Ultimate Edition that costs Rs. 6,249. The Cross-Gen Bundle, as the name suggests, will presumably allow you to play the game on the PS4 and the PlayStation 5, whenever it launches.

The Microsoft Store does not have Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for pre-order, but it is listed on Battle.net for PC. The Ultimate Edition costs $89.99 (roughly Rs. 6,600) while the Standard Edition costs $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,400), with the same pre-order benefits as PlayStation buyers, including early access to the open beta - though this will presumably be later than the PS4 open beta access.

