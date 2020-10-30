Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC System Requirements Revealed

Photo Credit: Activision/Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC system requirements have been revealed by Activision and Treyarch, and the first thing that stands out is the game's massive size. If you wish to try out every game mode available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War you will need 175GB of free storage space on your hard drive. That goes up to 250GB if you're planning to play on 4K — and the developers point out this is only at launch. However, you can choose to install just the multiplayer components of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War only, which will occupy just 50GB.
Activision and Treyarch have given us five configurations, to help PC gamers decide what works for them: with or without ray-tracing, 60fps vs high-refresh 144Hz, and full-HD vs 4K. The only common specification across the board is a GPU that has support for DirectX 12. You can run Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on 64-bit Windows 7 (a rarity in today's gaming environment), but the developers recommend that you stick to 64-bit Windows 10. Here are all the PC system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War —
As we previously noted, Windows 10 64-bit is the common recommended specification.
Recommended for 60fps (without ray-tracing)
Recommended for 60fps (with ray-tracing)
Recommended for high fps + high-refresh monitor
Recommended for 4K (with ray-tracing)
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out November 13 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.
