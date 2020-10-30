Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC System Requirements Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC system requirements have been revealed by Activision and Treyarch, and the first thing that stands out is the game's massive size. If you wish to try out every game mode available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War you will need 175GB of free storage space on your hard drive. That goes up to 250GB if you're planning to play on 4K — and the developers point out this is only at launch. However, you can choose to install just the multiplayer components of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War only, which will occupy just 50GB.

Activision and Treyarch have given us five configurations, to help PC gamers decide what works for them: with or without ray-tracing, 60fps vs high-refresh 144Hz, and full-HD vs 4K. The only common specification across the board is a GPU that has support for DirectX 12. You can run Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on 64-bit Windows 7 (a rarity in today's gaming environment), but the developers recommend that you stick to 64-bit Windows 10. Here are all the PC system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War —

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit (v.1803 or higher)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 50GB (multiplayer-only) or 175GB (all game modes), at launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC recommended system requirements

As we previously noted, Windows 10 64-bit is the common recommended specification.

Recommended for 60fps (without ray-tracing)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or AMD Radeon R9 390 / RX 580

RAM: 12GB

HDD: 175GB, at launch

Video preset: Medium

Recommended for 60fps (with ray-tracing)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 175GB, at launch

Video preset: Medium

Recommended for high fps + high-refresh monitor

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega64

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 175GB, at launch

Video preset: High

Recommended for 4K (with ray-tracing)

CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 250GB, at launch

Video preset: Ultra

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out November 13 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.