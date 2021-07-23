Call of Duty: Back Ops Cold War is giving its players an opportunity to try out its Multiplayer and Zombies mode for free for a total of eight days. The free access will be available for players across multiple platforms. However, users will not be able to play the single-player campaign mode during the free trial period. Developer Activision has also mentioned that users playing the game for the first time will be able to carry forward their progress from the free trial mode after it has ended.

The new free trial mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will start from July 22 and end on July 29 for players on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles. The players will only be able to access the Multiplayer mode and Zombies mode during the free trial period. The access to the free trial comes after the release of season four of the game. Warzone players will also be able to carry forward their weapons and global-level progress.

In the Multiplayer mode, players will be able to access NukeJacked 24/7, Party Games, Paintball Moshpit, and more. The NukeJacked 24/7 playlist will have the Nuketown '84 and Hijacked maps. Players also have access to 12v12 Moshpit and the 40-player multi-team Moshpit with Team Deathmatch. It also features Rush, a 6v6 map that "takes place in and around a speedball course."

One of the most popular modes in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the Zombies mode. It includes the recently released Mauer der Toten map along with Die Maschine and Firebase Z maps. The Mauer der Toten map is set in Berlin and is the next chapter in the Dark Aether storyline. The latter two maps are the foundation for the Dark Aether story.

There is also a PlayStation-exclusive mode as players will be able to access the Onslaught mode. It features "a two-person team fighting off zombies across Multiplayer maps."

Lastly, players will be able to purchase the game at 50 percent discount on PlayStation from July 21 to August 4. Xbox players can avail the discount from July 23 to August 5.