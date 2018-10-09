Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies 'Voyage of Despair' Gameplay Leaked

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out this week and it seems that gameplay related to its Zombies cooperative mode has found its way to the Internet. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Voyage of Despair gameplay footage has leaked according to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 subreddit. Considering copies of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 are out in the wild in addition to a massive day one patch, it should come as no surprise that some early buyers were able to access the game's Zombies mode. The map is set on the RMS Titanic after an attempt to steal an artefact goes awry.

First impressions suggest that the Zombies mode's UI is exceptionally cluttered. Icons on the bottom refer to Odin, Zeus, Danu, and Ra, which may refer to perks. It seemed lower resolution versus other Zombies maps too. There was none of the usual jug, speed cola, or double tap perks either. Gameplay appears to be from the PS4 version of the game. You can check it out here.

Earlier in the day, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preload started for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment the preload for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now live in Australia and New Zealand with other regions soon to follow. It appears that the game's download size has been updated as well to around 45.65GB on Xbox One and 51.42GB on PS4 as well.

Incidentally, it's roughly the same size as the day one update for the game that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 and Xbox One disc buyers have to contend with.

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has a 50GB update. The company also stated that you'd need at least 112GB free space to complete the update with the final Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 install size being around 55GB. This Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 day one update is needed to access the game's multiplayer and Zombies modes along with what's being described as the Specialist Headquarters. As for Blackout, its battle royale mode, it will be playable when around 30 percent of the update has been completed.

