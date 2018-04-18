Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Will Not Have a Single-Player Campaign: Report

It seems that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may not have a traditional single-player campaign. Developer Treyarch seems to be focussing on multiplayer and zombies mode instead. According to a report from Polygon citing "sources with knowledge of the project’s status" Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be the first Call of Duty game to ship without a single-player campaign. While Activision hasn't commented on this other than to say that it will have more to say during the May 17 reveal for the game, it appears that the single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 wouldn't be completed in time. In fact, Treyarch believes Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's cooperative modes would be a decent replacement.

"One source said Treyarch has since focused Black Ops 4’s development on expanding multiplayer and the series’ popular Zombies mode. The source described an emphasis on cooperative modes as a potential stand-in for the typical single-player campaign experience," writes Polygon's Chris Plante.

Such a move would have some ramifications if true. For one, it would alienate a host of gamers who buy Call of Duty year on year just for the single-player campaign, particularly in markets where Internet connectivity isn't the greatest yet, like India. Secondly, it could mean that Activision and Treyarch are looking to meet their Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date of October 12 no matter what the cost, possibly to avoid releasing the game at the same time or after Red Dead Redemption 2. Finally, it would mean that this could be an always online experience, dissimilar to past efforts.

That said, we'll probably know more on May 17. Contrary to a previous report, the game doesn't seem to have a Nintendo Switch release. Tragic considering that the likes of Doom and FIFA have graced Nintendo's hybrid console. No information on its setting has been suggested just yet. Though it could have a near future setting.

"The Black Ops storyline so far has covered the Cold War, near future, and a further time period in 2065. In particular, Black Ops 3 had a fully sci-fi focus - something which Black Ops 4 will dial back to better fit the series' recent desire for a more grounded feeling - in response to the negative feedback surrounding 2016's space-set Infinite Warfare," claimed Eurogamer.

