While Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 isn't shipping with a single-player campaign, developer Treyarch hasn't ruled one out completely. When asked about the reasons for no single-player in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Treyarch co-studio head Dan Bunting stated in an interview with Variety that the game was designed to "live a long time" and that the studio is building it to "grow and adapt". He then followed it up with the line we've heard ever so often from developers this generation that Treyarch is "going to continue to listen to the community". Immediately he was posed the question if Black Ops 4 could get a post-release campaign.

"Anything is possible," he said. Perhaps leading to the opportunity for Treyarch to revisit what rumours suggested was a Black Ops 4 campaign that was thought to be "too out there" and "outlandish" that led to its alleged cancelation. Besides, single-player content as downloadable content (DLC) is nothing new. Previously they took the form of expansion packs before the advent of DLC and more recently, games like Splatoon 2 on the Nintendo Switch are slated to get single-player content to add on to its existing campaign.

In a previous interview, Bunting explained why Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 lacked a single-player campaign.

"When we set out to make this game, we never started with the idea that we would make a traditional campaign. That was just not part of our plan. We started from a place that we were gonna make a game that across the board can be playable with friends. That’s been our mission from day one," he said in conversation with Polygon.

Nonetheless, we wouldn't keep our hopes up for a single-player campaign for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Hopefully the rumours of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 sporting a story hold up. Till then, if you want your offline-only, single-player fix, Battlefield V appears to be your only option of the two military shooters out this year.

