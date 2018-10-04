Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass Price for PS4, Xbox One Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass will cost GBP 40 (about Rs. 3,800) on PS4 and Xbox One, a new listing has revealed. Known as the ‘Black Ops Pass’, it comes with a bunch of additional content such as five zombie experiences (with one at launch called Classified), 12 multiplayer maps, and four exclusive characters for the battle royale mode Blackout.

The price reveal comes courtesy of British video game retailer Game, which has listed the Black Ops 4 Season Pass for both consoles at GBP 40. That’s in line with prices for previous Call of Duty games, which means the Black Ops 4 Season Pass should cost $50 (about Rs. 3,700) in the US and about Rs. 3,500 in India, though there’s no official word yet.

You can save a bit on the Black Ops 4 Season Pass if you pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes it. The standard version of the game costs Rs. 3,999 / $60 / GBP 60 while the Digital Deluxe Edition comes in at Rs. 6,499 / $100 / GBP 85. Do the math and you will notice that you can save about Rs. 500 / $10 / GBP 15, if the prices are in line with what we expect them to be.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out October 12 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

