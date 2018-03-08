Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date Revealed, No Nintendo Switch Version

 
, 08 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date Revealed, No Nintendo Switch Version

After many a leak, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has finally been officially revealed by Activision. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date is October 12. Like past Black Ops games, it's being developed by Treyarch. Activision said developer Treyarch will hold an event on May 17 to reveal the game. It will launch on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This comes after Gadgets 360 exclusively reported that a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal was slated shortly.

Contrary to a previous report, the game doesn't seem to have a Nintendo Switch release. Tragic considering that the likes of Doom and FIFA have graced Nintendo's hybrid console. No information on its setting has been suggested just yet. Though a previous report suggests that it would have a near future setting.

"The Black Ops storyline so far has covered the Cold War, near future, and a further time period in 2065. In particular, Black Ops 3 had a fully sci-fi focus - something which Black Ops 4 will dial back to better fit the series' recent desire for a more grounded feeling - in response to the negative feedback surrounding 2016's space-set Infinite Warfare," claimed Eurogamer.

Earlier in the week, images from Gamestop's internal database found their way to Call of Duty fan site, Charlie Intel. They reveal Call of Duty Black Ops 4-themed merchandise like t-shirts and lanyards with prices ranging from $6.99 to $19.99 (around Rs. 453 to Rs. Rs. 1,296).

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition- Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Ops 4, Blops 4, Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 release date, Nintendo Switch, PC games, PC gaming, PS4, Xbox One
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Release Date, Logo, and Platforms to Be Officially Revealed Soon: Sources
Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS - How to Watch and What to Expect
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date Revealed, No Nintendo Switch Version
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Said to Feature a 19:9 Display With an iPhone X-Like Notch
  2. Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i Range Now Available via Amazon, Flipkart
  3. Samsung Galaxy On Max With Front Flash Gets a Rs. 3,000 Discount in India
  4. Google Won't Bring Android P to Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Pixel C
  5. Can Xiaomi's Killer Pricing Shake Up the TV Market in India?
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date Revealed, No Nintendo Switch Port
  7. Asus ROG Strix GL702ZC Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Cash on Delivery Payment Option Removed
  9. Nintendo Direct for Nintendo Switch and 3DS - What to Expect
  10. Windows 10 S 'Mode' Coming to Existing Windows 10 Versions in 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.