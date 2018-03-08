After many a leak, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has finally been officially revealed by Activision. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date is October 12. Like past Black Ops games, it's being developed by Treyarch. Activision said developer Treyarch will hold an event on May 17 to reveal the game. It will launch on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This comes after Gadgets 360 exclusively reported that a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal was slated shortly.

Contrary to a previous report, the game doesn't seem to have a Nintendo Switch release. Tragic considering that the likes of Doom and FIFA have graced Nintendo's hybrid console. No information on its setting has been suggested just yet. Though a previous report suggests that it would have a near future setting.

"The Black Ops storyline so far has covered the Cold War, near future, and a further time period in 2065. In particular, Black Ops 3 had a fully sci-fi focus - something which Black Ops 4 will dial back to better fit the series' recent desire for a more grounded feeling - in response to the negative feedback surrounding 2016's space-set Infinite Warfare," claimed Eurogamer.

Earlier in the week, images from Gamestop's internal database found their way to Call of Duty fan site, Charlie Intel. They reveal Call of Duty Black Ops 4-themed merchandise like t-shirts and lanyards with prices ranging from $6.99 to $19.99 (around Rs. 453 to Rs. Rs. 1,296).

