Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Breaks Day-One Digital Sales Records Across Platforms

, 15 October 2018
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Breaks Day-One Digital Sales Records Across Platforms

Highlights

  • Black Ops 4 released on Friday
  • Biggest day-one digital release for Activision
  • No data provided for physical sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has broken the record set by last year’s Call of Duty: WWII for Activision’s biggest day-one digital release, the publisher announced Sunday. Black Ops 4 has also set individual records across platforms, Activision claimed, becoming the best-selling day-one full game on PlayStation Store globally according to Sony, the best-selling day-one Activision game on the Xbox Store, and double the launch day sales on PC year-on-year.

Though that says a lot, it stops short of saying Black Ops 4 sold more than WWII in day-one sales. Activision is also mum on physical sales of its new game, which are tracking lower across the video game industry every year in favour of digital downloads and could partly explain why Black Ops 4 broke multiple digital day-one records. That said, it does seem like the game’s lack of a single-player campaign in lieu of a battle-royale mode in Blackout hasn’t had any major negative effects.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review

Activision also noted that on day one, “the total number of people who connected online to play Black Ops 4 increased” from WWII. It’s possible there’s more interest in this year’s game or it could just be a result of players having to log online for Blackout and other multiplayer modes since there is no single-player campaign to begin with.

“Black Ops 4 is an incredible game, and the community’s response to it has been amazing. We have shattered multiple digital day one sales records, and the number of people who connected online on day one to play has grown year on year,” Call of Duty’s EVP and GM Rob Kostich said in a prepared statement. “But probably the most important thing is that the community is having so much fun across Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout. We are so incredibly thankful for the community’s trust and support. This is just the beginning, it’s going to be an incredible journey with Black Ops 4.”

Comments

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Blops 4, Activision, Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Breaks Day-One Digital Sales Records Across Platforms
