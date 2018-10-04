Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 File Size May Be 100GB

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PS4 may have a 100GB file size. According to marketing material for the game that found its way to Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel, Treyarch's upcoming game may just be its biggest. The Xbox One version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is still listed as a 42GB download though. Bear in mind that file sizes may differ according to the region you're in depending on language packs and the like. That said, a 60GB difference between Xbox One and PS4 seems staggering and possibly incorrect. Hopefully Activision addresses this soon enough or perhaps ships the game on two discs. There's no Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preload just yet and its release date is October 12.

Activision has increased prices for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in India. This is due to the Indian Rupee hitting a new low against the dollar, reaching 72. The weak rupee means an increase in price for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 across the board. Activision's distributor, WW CDROM confirmed this in an email to Gadgets 360 after retailers had tipped us off on a potential price hike.

"Due to the drastic fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, we are forced to revise the price of Call of Duty Black Ops 4, the standard edition from Rs. 4,499 to Rs 4,699 and Specialist edition from Rs. 4,799 to Rs. 4,999," the email reads.

That said, multiple stores speaking to Gadgets 360 claim that the Pro Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is getting a price hike from Rs. 9,999 to Rs. 10,999 while the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box will not see an increase in price as it's already been sold out through pre-orders alone.

Speaking to Gadgets 360, a representative for the distributor stated that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition India price is the same for now, a price increase, if any, is yet to be decided.

