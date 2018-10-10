Announced for Europe a couple of months back, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 bundle is making its way to India. This includes a 1TB PS4 Slim and a disc copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 bundle India price is Rs. 36,490 and has a release date of October 12, which is the same day Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out. You can pre-order this bundle right now from Amazon India while offline game stores should be having it from October 12. Several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 have confirmed that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 bundle will be in limited supply with just 400 to 500 units making it into the country.

And while Europe gets a 500GB PS4 Slim with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and a 1TB PS4 Pro with the game, India is limited to the aforementioned 1TB PS4 Slim with a Black Ops 4 copy. Keep in mind that if you're buying the game on disc, you'll be subject to a mandatory 50GB download before you can start playing.

Yes, that's not a typo. Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has a 50GB update. The company also stated that you'd need at least 112GB free space to complete the update with the final Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 install size being around 55GB.

This Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 day one update is needed to access the game's multiplayer and Zombies modes along with what's being described as the Specialist Headquarters. As for Blackout, its battle royale mode, it will be playable when around 30 percent of the update has been completed.

To mitigate this, stores in the US and UK will be selling Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 a day early for consumers to begin downloading its massive patch. India may not be extended a similar courtesy as multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 on the condition of anonymity have confirmed that they have not got stock yet and may only receive it a night prior to its official release day or on the day itself.

Some have expressed fear that this move may not help its sales at all, particularly in a country where physical games media is still the norm. With Call of Duty: World War 2, they tell us that it saw close to 20 percent returns from customers who did not want to deal with downloading a mandatory 10GB patch before playing. The last minute announcement of a 50GB update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 appears like a bait and switch move from Activision, local game stores suggest.

