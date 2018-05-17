Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Not Coming to Steam

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC will not be coming to Steam. At the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gameplay reveal, it was announced that the game would be coming to Blizzard's Battle.net only. This follows Destiny 2 being a Battle.net exclusive. The PC version of Black Ops 4 will support 4K and HDR with enhanced security that comes with Battle.net. Black Ops 4 PC is being developed by Beenox.

Earlier it was leaked that Black Ops 4 would be exclusive to Battle.net with a quality assurance team in charge of bugs for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC is a dedicated unit "as they want to focus on PC a great deal this year."

What's most interesting though, is the possibility of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 being a cross-play title, similar to current industry darling Fortnite.

"The push for a separate platform is also, according to this source, to directly respond to pressures placed onto Activision by the rising battle royale juggernaut, Fortnite. From what this source has heard, a greater focus is being pushed onto Battle.net because multiple devs have been testing cross-platform functionality," the report states.

Furthermore, it appears that Battle.net may resemble Epic Games' own PC client and allow users to add those from PS4 and Xbox One.

