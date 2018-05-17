Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

, 17 May 2018
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Not Coming to Steam

Highlights

  • Black Ops 4 is skipping popular digital distribution platform Steam
  • It will be exclusive to Activision-owned Battle.net
  • This comes after Destiny 2 seeing record sales on PC via Battle.net

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC will not be coming to Steam. At the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gameplay reveal, it was announced that the game would be coming to Blizzard's Battle.net only. This follows Destiny 2 being a Battle.net exclusive. The PC version of Black Ops 4 will support 4K and HDR with enhanced security that comes with Battle.net. Black Ops 4 PC is being developed by Beenox.

Earlier it was leaked that Black Ops 4 would be exclusive to Battle.net with a quality assurance team in charge of bugs for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC is a dedicated unit "as they want to focus on PC a great deal this year."

What's most interesting though, is the possibility of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 being a cross-play title, similar to current industry darling Fortnite.

"The push for a separate platform is also, according to this source, to directly respond to pressures placed onto Activision by the rising battle royale juggernaut, Fortnite. From what this source has heard, a greater focus is being pushed onto Battle.net because multiple devs have been testing cross-platform functionality," the report states.

Furthermore, it appears that Battle.net may resemble Epic Games' own PC client and allow users to add those from PS4 and Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
