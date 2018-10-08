NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Preload Date, Blackout FPS Cap Revealed

, 08 October 2018
Highlights

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out October 12
  • Preload begins October 9 on PC
  • Blackout will start with 120fps cap on PC

With just a few days left for the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, developer Treyarch revealed Friday that players on PC can start preloading on Tuesday, October 9. Moreover, the battle royale mode Blackout will start with a 120fps cap, up from 90fps in the beta, and will be raised to uncapped soon after.

Posting in the Black Ops 4 subreddit, Treyarch said those who pre-ordered the game via Battle.net can begin downloading the game on Tuesday. That gives you three days to have everything ready, with Black Ops 4 slated to release Friday, October 12. Though there’s no official word on download size, reports say it’s between 40-60GB.

Treyarch added that though it wants to support uncapped framerate in Black Ops 4 across game modes, Blackout will start with 120fps cap as it “affects the load on the servers”. The beta was locked to 90fps as the developers had “a lot of testing to do”.

Treyarch plans to raise the Blackout fps cap to 144fps “as soon as the servers are stable” and then remove it altogether “within the first few days […] if all looks good”.

The framerate cap won’t apply to other game modes such as Zombies and Multiplayer, Treyarch noted, which will be uncapped on PC at launch.

For those on PS4 and Xbox One, Black Ops 4 is locked to 60fps in all game modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out October 12 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Treyarch, Blops 4
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
