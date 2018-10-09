NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Launch Times Revealed

, 09 October 2018
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preload for PC begins on October 10 and developer of the PC version, Beenox has confirmed when the game will be available to play the world over. The fifteenth mainline entry in the long-running series has some differences in its PC version when compared to the PS4 and Xbox One such as an enhanced frame rate and greater visual options. Keep in mind, that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is not on Steam. Rather, it's exclusive to Battle.net, a digital distribution service owned by Activision.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC launch times:

October 11, 2018

  • Los Angeles – 9pm PT

October 12, 2018

  • New York – 12am ET
  • Sao Paulo – 1am BRT
  • London – 5am BST
  • Stockholm – 6am CEST
  • Berlin – 6am CEST
  • Moscow – 7am MSK
  • Singapore – 12pm SGT
  • Seoul – 1pm KST
  • Sydney – 3pm AEST

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements

Here are the system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC. Incidentally they're similar to what the game had for its beta events.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (minimum)

  • OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300
  • RAM: 8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850
  • HDD: 55GB HD space
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended)

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel i5-2500K / Ryzen R5 1600X
  • RAM: 12GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580
  • HDD: 55GB HD space
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended for using high refresh rate monitors at 1080p)

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Vega 64
  • HDD: 55GB HD space
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended for using 4K monitors with smoothest frame rates)

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
  • HDD: 55GB HD space
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

 

