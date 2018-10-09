Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Launch Times Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preload for PC begins on October 10 and developer of the PC version, Beenox has confirmed when the game will be available to play the world over. The fifteenth mainline entry in the long-running series has some differences in its PC version when compared to the PS4 and Xbox One such as an enhanced frame rate and greater visual options. Keep in mind, that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is not on Steam. Rather, it's exclusive to Battle.net, a digital distribution service owned by Activision.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC launch times:

October 11, 2018

Los Angeles – 9pm PT

October 12, 2018

New York – 12am ET

Sao Paulo – 1am BRT

London – 5am BST

Stockholm – 6am CEST

Berlin – 6am CEST

Moscow – 7am MSK

Singapore – 12pm SGT

Seoul – 1pm KST

Sydney – 3pm AEST

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements

Here are the system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC. Incidentally they're similar to what the game had for its beta events.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (minimum)

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850

HDD: 55GB HD space

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i5-2500K / Ryzen R5 1600X

RAM: 12GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

HDD: 55GB HD space

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended for using high refresh rate monitors at 1080p)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Vega 64

HDD: 55GB HD space

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended for using 4K monitors with smoothest frame rates)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

HDD: 55GB HD space

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

