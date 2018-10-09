Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Launch Times Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preload for PC begins on October 10 and developer of the PC version, Beenox has confirmed when the game will be available to play the world over. The fifteenth mainline entry in the long-running series has some differences in its PC version when compared to the PS4 and Xbox One such as an enhanced frame rate and greater visual options. Keep in mind, that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is not on Steam. Rather, it's exclusive to Battle.net, a digital distribution service owned by Activision.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC launch times:
October 11, 2018
Los Angeles – 9pm PT
October 12, 2018
New York – 12am ET
Sao Paulo – 1am BRT
London – 5am BST
Stockholm – 6am CEST
Berlin – 6am CEST
Moscow – 7am MSK
Singapore – 12pm SGT
Seoul – 1pm KST
Sydney – 3pm AEST
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements
Here are the system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 on PC. Incidentally they're similar to what the game had for its betaevents.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (minimum)
OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later
CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 / AMD FX-6300
RAM: 8GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850
HDD: 55GB HD space
DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended)
DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended for using high refresh rate monitors at 1080p)
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Vega 64
HDD: 55GB HD space
DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 system requirements (recommended for using 4K monitors with smoothest frame rates)
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
CPU: Intel i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 1800X
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
HDD: 55GB HD space
DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
Network: Broadband Internet connection
Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.