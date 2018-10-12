Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Out Now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC is finally available the world over. The latest entry in Activision's long-running military shooter series is the fifteenth mainline game and fifth in the Black Ops sub series (with Call of Duty: World at War being the first). The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 download size is 45.65GB for the Xbox One, 55GB on the PC, and 51.42GB on the PS4. Bear in mind that file sizes may differ according to the region you're in depending on language packs and the like. And if you bought it on disc, you have a day one patch to get as well. Before doing that, check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 review to find out if it's for you.

Included in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro edition or as a separate purchase is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass, also known as the Black Ops Pass. The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass price is Rs. 4,162 ($50 in the US). The game does not have a single-player campaign.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 season pass contents

The 'Classified' map: a bonus Zombies experience, available at launch

Four additional all-new Zombies experiences

12 multiplayer maps

Four exclusive Blackout characters

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer map list

There will be 14 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 maps at launch and the Nuketown map will be available for all post-release in November. Here's the full list of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 maps:

Frequency: A covert listening station deep in the mountainous region of Hunan Province is being used to track strategic targets across the globe.

Contraband: Surveillance of an international arms smuggling operation has uncovered this shipping hub on a remote, uncharted island off the coast of Colombia.

Seaside: An anti-government protest in this quaint coastal Spanish town grew out of control and forced a military shutdown.

Payload: A defensive ICBM launch facility deep in an Icelandic mountain range has been infiltrated by hostile forces attempting to steal a nuclear warhead.

Hacienda: A lavish vineyard estate situated on a quiet lake in the Spanish countryside, home to a high-ranking crime syndicate boss.

Gridlock: A Japanese metropolis whose city center has been jammed up by a bank heist gone wrong.

Arsenal: Hostile covert ops on a manufacturing facility of a powerful North American military defense contractor means someone may have stolen the keys to the castle.

Icebreaker: A long lost Nuclear submarine in the Arctic houses a uranium supply which a Russian unit has come to salvage.

Morocco: Rebels in a small Moroccan village are using government military supply planes as target practice as they fly over the surrounding Sahara Desert.

Militia: Anti-government extremists backed covertly by a Russian cell are stockpiling weaponry in a remote region of Alaskan wilderness near the Bearing Strait.

Jungle: Black Ops Flashback – The heat is on as Cold War forces collide in the sweltering depths of the Vietnam jungle.

Slums: Black Ops Flashback – Street battles rage in head to head heat through the center of a run down Panama neighborhood.

Firing Range: Black Ops Flashback – US Forces gear up for red team/blue team combat exercises in this Guantanamo Bay military base.

Summit: Black Ops Flashback – Cold War surveillance is at its peak above the clouds in the mountaintop listening post in the Ural Mountains.

