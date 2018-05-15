Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Nintendo Switch Pre-Order Cases Surface Before Official Reveal

While Activision and Treyarch haven't announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for Nintendo Switch, pre-order cases for the game have surfaced at game stores. US retailer Gamestop has displayed Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Nintendo Switch cases asking customers to pre-order the game. This comes days before an official Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal slated for May 17. When Call of Duty: Black Ops was announced on March 8 there was no mention of a Nintendo Switch version. Given the alleged multiplayer and online focus of this year's Call of Duty, it seems unlikely. More so when you consider that the Nintendo Switch Online service has just been announced and is untested to deal with the heavy traffic a Call of Duty game usually brings.

To make things even more puzzling, reputed Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel claimed that this is a hoax, suggesting it was made by an uninformed Gamestop employee.

Considering how popular Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 still is, it's no surprise to see Activision continue with games set in the same universe. For Nintendo, it means a return of Call of Duty to its consoles. The last title to grace a Nintendo console was Call of Duty: Ghosts for the Nintendo Wii U back in 2013.

"The Black Ops storyline so far has covered the Cold War, near future, and a further time period in 2065. In particular, Black Ops 3 had a fully sci-fi focus - something which Black Ops 4 will dial back to better fit the series' recent desire for a more grounded feeling - in response to the negative feedback surrounding 2016's space-set Infinite Warfare," claimed Eurogamer.

Earlier, images from Gamestop's internal database found their way to Charlie Intel. They reveal Call of Duty Black Ops 4-themed merchandise like t-shirts and lanyards with prices ranging from $6.99 to $19.99 (around Rs. 453 to Rs. Rs. 1,296).

