Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date is October 12 and in the run up to this, developer Treyarch has confirmed what multiplayer maps you can expect at launch. As Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has no single-player campaign, a lot of the focus has gone onto ensuring its multiplayer, battle royale mode known as Blackout, and Zombies cooperative experience is up to the task. There will be 14 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 maps at launch and the Nuketown map will be available for all post-release in November. Here's the full list.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 maps list

Frequency: A covert listening station deep in the mountainous region of Hunan Province is being used to track strategic targets across the globe.

Contraband: Surveillance of an international arms smuggling operation has uncovered this shipping hub on a remote, uncharted island off the coast of Colombia.

Seaside: An anti-government protest in this quaint coastal Spanish town grew out of control and forced a military shutdown.

Payload: A defensive ICBM launch facility deep in an Icelandic mountain range has been infiltrated by hostile forces attempting to steal a nuclear warhead.

Hacienda: A lavish vineyard estate situated on a quiet lake in the Spanish countryside, home to a high-ranking crime syndicate boss.

Gridlock: A Japanese metropolis whose city center has been jammed up by a bank heist gone wrong.

Arsenal: Hostile covert ops on a manufacturing facility of a powerful North American military defense contractor means someone may have stolen the keys to the castle.

Icebreaker: A long lost Nuclear submarine in the Arctic houses a uranium supply which a Russian unit has come to salvage.

Morocco: Rebels in a small Moroccan village are using government military supply planes as target practice as they fly over the surrounding Sahara Desert.

Militia: Anti-government extremists backed covertly by a Russian cell are stockpiling weaponry in a remote region of Alaskan wilderness near the Bearing Strait.

Jungle: Black Ops Flashback – The heat is on as Cold War forces collide in the sweltering depths of the Vietnam jungle.

Slums: Black Ops Flashback – Street battles rage in head to head heat through the center of a run down Panama neighborhood.

Firing Range: Black Ops Flashback – US Forces gear up for red team/blue team combat exercises in this Guantanamo Bay military base.

Summit: Black Ops Flashback – Cold War surveillance is at its peak above the clouds in the mountaintop listening post in the Ural Mountains.

