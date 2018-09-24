NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer May Have Only Seven New Maps at Launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer May Have Only Seven New Maps at Launch

24 September 2018
Highlights

  • Black Ops 4 has 11 maps at launch
  • Only seven of these are new, the rest are remakes
  • The Nuketown map available post-launch is a remake too

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 may sport an assortment of multiplayer options such as its take on Fortnite and PUBG with Blackout as well as an expanded Zombies co-operative experience. However Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's traditional multiplayer experience may come up short. According to a recent report, there won't be more than seven brand new multiplayer maps at launch and four remakes of maps from past entries in the series. In addition to this, franchise favourite, Nuketown will be made available post-release. This takes the total number of maps in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to 12 with five being remakes.

According to an interview with Game Informer (via MP1st), Treyarch Studio Design Director David Vonderhaar was asked how many maps would Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 launch with. He stated that he doesn’t know what the "official announcement" was for the number of maps, but that "you guys know" what are all the maps the game will have plus Nuketown, and adds that this is public information at this point.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 map list

  • Arsenal (new)
  • Contraband (new)
  • Frequency (new)
  • Gridlock (new)
  • Hacienda (new)
  • Payload (new)
  • Seaside (new)
  • Firing Range (remake)
  • Jungle (remake)
  • Slums (remake)
  • Summit (remake)
  • Nuketown (remake, available post-launch)

This is a far cry from the time when a new Call of Duty game meant more brand new maps before its season pass was out. Hopefully Treyarch add more maps with its slated content updates to the game at zero cost. Though that seems unlikely with a previous report hinting at access to new maps being limited to certain in-game events.

 

According to YouTuber Drift0r (via Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel) who played the game at E3 2018 and spoke to Activision representatives, there will be free themed events, maps, and specialists. Plus, players would be able to partake in Black Ops 4 maps during specific events that are usually exclusive to those who purchased paid downloadable content packs. Here's what you can expect.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 free content post-launch

  • Activision plans to release more free content for Black Ops 4 than any other game in Call of Duty history.
  • There will be free specialists coming post-launch to the game.
  • There are more free in-game community events planned for Black Ops 4 than any other Call of Duty game before. These community events are like the themed events found in Call of Duty: WW2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.
  • Players will be able to play for free some of the Black Ops Pass DLC Maps during certain in-game events.

Are you looking forward to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? Let us know in the comments.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Black Ops 4, Blops 4
