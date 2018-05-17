Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer to Be '100 Percent Boots on the Ground'

Developer Treyarch has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer will be "100 percent boots on the ground". What this means is, unlike Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, wall running and thrust jumping doesn't make a return. Despite the lack of traversal options, sliding, mantling, and swimming are back. In addition to this each weapon in Black Ops 4 has its own unique attachments and their own 3D tracers so you know where shots are coming from. Furthermore, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer takes place in a narrative universe between Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3.

League Play - Call of Duty's competitive play makes a return as well. In addition to this, specialists make a return with some new ones and "familiar but reimagined" options such as Ruin from Black Ops 4. Each specialist has its own "solo missions" and trials that expands on their backstories and the game's universe as a whole. These seem to replace the single-player campaign that fans have come to expect from the series. You can check out the trailer for Black Ops 4 multiplayer below:

Treyarch Chairman Mark Lamia stressed on Black Ops 4 being a "living example", hinting at its online, multiplayer hooks and it being the "deepest, most replayable game" in the developer's history.

Much like recent games in the Call of Duty series, it would have a beta prior to release. This was discovered by members of the Black Ops 4 subreddit. Earlier in the day, going to the Call of Duty World War 2 beta code entry page and entering a false code, it would give an error message that asked users to go to a support page for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.