Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Gets Loot Boxes With Latest Update

After almost four months since the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date, loot boxes will be added to the game with the Operation Grand Heist update that hits the PS4 today with Xbox One and Windows PC getting it next week. And like past Call of Duty games, Black Ops 4 doesn't call them loot boxes, instead referring to them as 'Cases'. This is similar to past entries such as World War 2 labelling them as 'Supply Drops' which were present at launch. The presence of loot boxes in this entry were noted in a blog post from Treyarch.

"Cases containing Blackjack Reserves can be earned by playing Multiplayer or Blackout, or they can be acquired in the Black Market," reads the post from the studio.

Considering that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 already has a season pass and lets users buy items like a targeting reticule, which should be free, goes to show how obsessed Treyarch and its owner Activision are about getting as much money as it can from its audience.

The presence of loot boxes just adds to the notion that Activision is interested in milking the user base before announcing this year's Call of Duty game that's being developed by Infinity Ward.

Previously, Activision was in the news for laying off 800 employees following record profits.

Although Activision also still owns popular games such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush, it expects its revenue this year to fall by about 20 percent to $6.03 billion.

Activision will cope trimming eight percent from its workforce of nearly 10,000 people and assigning more of its remaining employees to work on Call of Duty, Candy Crush, and several other of its most popular titles amidst calls for the removal of its CEO Bobby Kotick.

