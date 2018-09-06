With the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta release date of September 10, Activision has increased prices for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in India. This is due to the Indian Rupee hitting a new low against the dollar, reaching 72. The weak rupee means an increase in price for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 across the board. Activision's distributor, WW CDROM confirmed this in an email to Gadgets 360 after retailers had tipped us off on a potential price hike.

"Due to the drastic fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, we are forced to revise the price of Call of Duty Black Ops 4, the standard edition from Rs. 4,499 to Rs 4,699 and Specialist edition from Rs. 4,799 to Rs. 4,999," the email reads.

That said, multiple stores speaking to Gadgets 360 claim that the Pro Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is getting a price hike from Rs. 9,999 to Rs. 10,999 while the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box will not see an increase in price as it's already been sold out through pre-orders alone.

Speaking to Gadgets 360, a representative for the distributor stated that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition India price is the same for now, a price increase, if any, is yet to be decided.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro edition includes the game, the Black Ops Pass, four additional Zombies experiences, 12 multiplayer maps, and four Blackout (Black Ops 4’s take on battle royale) characters. There’s a steelbook, pop socket, 10 specialist patches, three Black Ops 4 Zombies art cards, and 1,100 Call of Duty Points.

As for the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Specialist Edition, it has 1,100 Call of Duty Points, an exclusive steel case, and additional bonus content, details of which are unknown at the moment. And yes, it also comes with the base game. On PS4, buying the game digitally costs Rs. 3,999 for the standard edition, Rs. 6,499 for the digital deluxe edition, and Rs. 8,325 for the digital deluxe enhanced edition.

