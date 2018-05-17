Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Gameplay Reveal; How to Watch Live Steam

 
, 17 May 2018
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Gameplay Reveal; How to Watch Live Steam

Highlights

  • Black Ops 4's gameplay reveal is on May 17 at 10:30pm IST
  • Expect information on an upcoming Black Ops 4 beta
  • Confirmation on the lack of single-player is expected as well

Futuristic military shooter Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 had a cryptic teaser when it was announced that had no gameplay. This changes soon. Developer Treyarch will reveal Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's gameplay at an event which should give fans and first-timers what to expect when the game hits on October 12, Call of Duty Black Ops 4's release date. With rumours rife of a surprise version of the game on Nintendo Switch and the absence of a single-player campaign, here's how you can watch the big Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal and what you can expect.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal time and date

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gameplay reveal begins at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on May 17. It will be live streamed from Los Angeles, California.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gameplay reveal - what to expect
In addition to gameplay, Treyarch should be confirming a host of rumours that have been plaguing the game since its announcement. These include the absence of a single-player campaign, the inclusion of a battle royale mode similar to PUBG and Fortnite, and of course, the possibility of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 being the first game in the franchise to not be on Steam, with reports pointing out a possible Battle.net release instead. Also, expect information on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta and what it could entail.

Where to watch the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 gameplay reveal

There are five places for you to catch all the action:

Are you looking forward to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 or do other games like Red Dead Redemption 2 have your interest? Let us know in the comments.

