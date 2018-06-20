Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out on October 12 and in the run up to this it seems that the game will have a wealth of free content drops, so much so that Activision claims it will have more free content than any other game in Call of Duty history. Which isn't saying much considering how mercenary it has been in the past, retrofitting remasters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with micro-transactions that the original game did not have. Nevertheless, according to YouTuber Drift0r (via Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel) who played the game at E3 2018 and spoke to Activision representatives, there will be free themed events, maps, and specialists. Plus, players would be able to partake in Black Ops 4 maps during specific events that are usually exclusive to those who purchased paid downloadable content packs. Here's what you can expect.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 free content post-launch

Activision plans to release more free content for Black Ops 4 than any other game in Call of Duty history.

There will be free specialists coming post-launch to the game.

There are more free in-game community events planned for Black Ops 4 than any other Call of Duty game before. These community events are like the themed events found in Call of Duty: WW2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.

Players will be able to play for free some of the Black Ops Pass DLC Maps during certain in-game events.

You can watch the full video right here:

Earlier in the month, Activision lifted the lid on what you can expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's special editions. The multiplayer-only military shooter has three limited edition variants and two of them are available digital only, with a third that can only be obtained from specific retailers. They're referred to as the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe, Digital Deluxe Enhanced, and Pro Edition for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Pre-ordering them will net you access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta. Activision says they'll be out the same time the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 base game hits the shelves on October 12 this year.

