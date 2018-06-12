Amidst E3 2018's many reveals, Activision has lifted the lid on what you can expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's special editions. The multiplayer-only military shooter has three limited edition variants and two of them are available digital only, with a third that can only be obtained from specific retailers. They're referred to as the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe, Digital Deluxe Enhanced, and Pro Edition for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Pre-ordering them will net you access to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta. Activision says they'll be out the same time the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 base game hits the shelves on October 12 this year. Here's what you need to know.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game.

Black Ops Pass which includes: “Classified,” a bonus Zombies experience, available at Launch, four additional all-new Zombies experiences, 12 multiplayer maps, four exclusive Blackout characters.

Digital bonus items.

2,400 Call of Duty Points.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game.

Black Ops Pass which includes: “Classified,” a bonus Zombies experience, available at Launch, four additional all-new Zombies experiences, 12 multiplayer maps, four exclusive Blackout characters.

Digital bonus items.

8,500 Call of Duty Points.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game.

Black Ops Pass which includes: “Classified,” a bonus Zombies experience, available at Launch, four additional all-new Zombies experiences, 12 multiplayer maps, four exclusive Blackout characters.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Steelbook.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pop Socket.

10 specialist patches.

Three Zombies-inspired collectible art cards.

1,100 Call of Duty Points.

Furthermore, Activision also detailed the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 season pass that it calls Black Ops Pass.

"The new Zombies experience, Classified, is in addition to the three new Zombies experiences coming at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair and Blood of the Dead. That means fans who pick up the Black Ops Pass will have four Zombies adventures on launch day, and then four more to sink their teeth into post-launch," the company claims. "And with a ton of post-release content for all three modes of Black Ops 4, the team is focused on delivering an epic season of content to support Black Ops 4 post-launch."

At the moment there's no telling if the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Pro Edition is coming to India. Activision's India distributor Worldwide CDROM hasn't been the most punctual when it comes to listing the game for India. Much like last year, if you want early access to the Black Ops 4 beta, you're better off getting it digitally. That said, we could see the Black Ops 4 beta date revealed at Sony's E3 2018 conference.

