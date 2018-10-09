Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Day One Update Download Size Is 50GB

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date is October 12 and like most big budget games this generation, it has a day one update. Unlike most big releases, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 day one update download size is a colossal 50GB on PS4 and Xbox One (the PC version is digital only). Yes, that's not a typo. Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has a 50GB update. The company also stated that you'd need at least 112GB free space to complete the update with the final Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 install size being around 55GB.

This Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 day one update is needed to access the game's multiplayer and Zombies modes along with what's being described as the Specialist Headquarters. As for Blackout, its battle royale mode, it will be playable when around 30 percent of the update has been completed.

To mitigate this, stores in the US and UK will be selling Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 a day early for consumers to begin downloading its massive patch. India may not be extended a similar courtesy as multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 on the condition of anonymity have confirmed that they have not got stock yet and may only receive it a night prior to its official release day or on the day itself.

Some have expressed fear that this move may not help its sales at all, particularly in a country where physical games media is still the norm. With Call of Duty: World War 2, they tell us that it saw close to 20 percent returns from customers who did not want to deal with downloading a mandatory 10GB patch before playing. The last minute announcement of a 50GB update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 appears like a bait and switch move from Activision, local game stores suggest.

This is a ridiculous state of affairs for those who have pre-ordered the game on disc as they're basically left with a coaster. It also highlights how little Activision actually care about those who prefer physical media. The company pulled the same stunt with Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 for PS4 and Xbox One three years ago. Evidently it believes it can do the same with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

