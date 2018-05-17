Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Cover Art Leaked Before Official Reveal

It appears that the cover art for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has been leaked before the official reveal for the game due on May 17. Ads on gaming website IGN have thrown up what appears to be the cover art for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 along with a pre-order button. A screenshot of the ad made its way to the Black Ops 4 subreddit where fans speculate what the game could eventually contain based on this image, gleaning possible hints to the timeline in which the game takes place or its rumoured battle royale mode. Black Ops 4's release date is October 12.

This follows a tweet from the Call of Duty account that shows off the PS4 Pro logo at the end of a six second teaser, suggesting at the continuation of Activision's marketing partnership with Sony for the Call of Duty games that stretches back to 2015's Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Prior entries were marketed in collaboration with Microsoft for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

Photo Credit: pastafan365/r/blackops4

Previously, US retailer Gamestop has displayed Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Nintendo Switch cases asking customers to pre-order the game. This comes days before an official Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal slated for May 17. When Call of Duty: Black Ops was announced on March 8 there was no mention of a Nintendo Switch version. Given the alleged multiplayer and online focus of this year's Call of Duty, it seems unlikely. More so when you consider that the Nintendo Switch Online service has just been announced and is untested to deal with the heavy traffic a Call of Duty game usually brings.

To make things even more puzzling, reputed Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel claimed that this is a hoax, suggesting it was made by an uninformed Gamestop employee.

Considering how popular Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 still is, it's no surprise to see Activision continue with games set in the same universe. For Nintendo, it means a return of Call of Duty to its consoles. The last title to grace a Nintendo console was Call of Duty: Ghosts for the Nintendo Wii U back in 2013.

