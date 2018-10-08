Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 'Classified' Zombies Map Download Size Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preloads should begin shortly with the game sporting a 42GB download size. Turns out that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 'Classified' Zombies map - a part of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass or Black Ops Pass as it's known, also has a download size of 2.79GB as per an image spotted by PS4 gamers on the Black Ops 4 subreddit. According to Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel, it's the first actual art work for the Classified map too. No details such as screenshots or trailers for Classified have been shared yet.

It's a part of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass which is available with the Digital Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition, the Pro Edition, and the Mystery Box Edition — or bought separately at launch.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass will cost GBP 40 (about Rs. 3,800) on PS4 and Xbox One, a new listing has revealed. Known as the ‘Black Ops Pass’, it comes with a bunch of additional content such as five zombie experiences (with one at launch called Classified), 12 multiplayer maps, and four exclusive characters for the battle royale mode Blackout.

The price reveal comes courtesy of British video game retailer Game, which has listed the Black Ops 4 Season Pass for both consoles at GBP 40. That’s in line with prices for previous Call of Duty games, which means the Black Ops 4 Season Pass should cost $50 (about Rs. 3,700) in the US. In India, you can buy the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Season Pass for Rs. 4,162.

