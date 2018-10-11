Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Post-Launch Plans Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode is the military shooter franchise's answer to Fortnite and PUBG. In our time with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta, we noted that it's an exceptionally polished mode. That said, it does have room for improvement and developer Treyarch explained what we can expect from Blackout beyond its launch on October 12. During a livestream titled 'Road to Launch' Treyarch stated some of its post-launch intentions for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout such as an improved looting system and better UI to name a few. Here's a full list of what you can expect from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout after it's out via Charlie Intel.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout post-launch plans

Redeploy directly into the next game if you die.

Better looting system.

Better supply stash UI on consoles, better multi user UI.

Way more information on how you were eliminated. Want to add more details to kill cam to allow players to know what happened.

They are working to adjust how you can look while using a wing suit.

Given themselves new ability to tune armour in Blackout. New capability allows Treyarch to change the hit location tables for the armour. Not from day one, but they are testing this out.

They are discussing “rather than having armour being picked up from a dead player, it becomes pieces of armour” that you can pick up to repair your own armour.

Better HUD and UI. They want the game to be fun to watch and take that pretty seriously.

Earlier, it was stated that weapons in the game will behave differently in Blackout and multiplayer. In an interview with Digital Foundry, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 creator stated that depending on the game mode you're in, there will be differences in how the same weapon operates in terms of damage, range, and kickback. Reason being, the way players interact with each other across modes differs with multiplayer focussing in close-range combat and Blackout having long-range skirmishes. However Treyarch was quick to admit that this won't mean that a gun's characteristics change completely.

"We tune the weapons appropriately for the mode and they can be different but the spirit and the core of the gun does not change," said David Vonderhaar, Design Director at Treyarch. "This is super important. If this is a weapon that's the most stealthiest weapon in the game, it must be the most stealthiest weapons in both portions of the game. The core heart and soul of a gun will not change but the tuning of it, the damage, ranges, and kickback will change."

