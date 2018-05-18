Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Player Count Undecided - Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode is Blackout. And while it got a slick trailer at the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 reveal event, developer Treyarch hasn't confirmed how many players can take part in the game mode. Usually, most battle royale titles like Fortnite and PUBG allow 100 players to partake in the action due to the sheer size of the map on offer. With Treyarch claiming Blackout's map to be its biggest ever, there's been little said on how many can wreak havoc in it at once. This is because the studio hasn't finalised on what the player count is for Blackout.

“We haven’t actually decided,” said design director David Vonderhaar on being asked by Gamespot. “We have to create the best experience, and to create that experience in a Call of Duty universe, you have to try various flavors of that until you find the right one.”

Developer Treyarch stated you will be able to play fan favourite characters from the Black Ops universe through varied locales. Furthermore, the company also confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will not have a single-player campaign, which got all of a single sentence mention towards the end of the event. Tragic considering most gamers in developing markets such as India where Call of Duty is absurdly popular don't have the bandwidth or connectivity necessary for a pure multiplayer experience. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 release date is October 12 and there's a closed beta prior to this.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Activision release a new Call of Duty game next year given the amount of content it seems to have packed into Black Ops 4. And if so, would the same audience pony up for multiple multiplayer-only entries each year? We're not convinced that everyone has the time or energy to dedicate to several online and multiplayer-exclusive affairs considering the learning curve involved.

