Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Player Count for Launch Announced

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 official release date is October 12 and developer Treyarch had a live stream to celebrate the game's impending launch. In it, the team stated what the final player count would be for Blackout, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's answer to Fortnite and PUBG. During the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta, the player count started at 80 and ramped up to a 100 eventually. However for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's launch, it is 88 for Solos and Duos modes and 100 for Quads. Treyarch also hinted at the possibility of having 115 player special events for the "fun of the lore."

In a thread on the Black Ops 4 subreddit, Treyarch said that it has reduced availability of ‘Level 3 Armour’ by 75 percent, which will mostly be found in ‘Stashes’ and ‘Supply Drops’ rather than in the open world. Moreover, Level 3 Armour will now break sooner and pass more damage to the player. That said, headshot protection is still paramount. There will also be an indicator of armour health in the heads-up display (HUD).

As for inventory, Treyarch said it’s testing tap-to-pickup on console. “We like this idea a lot and want to be sure we get it right and test it thoroughly,” it added. It’s also testing a change to proximity and height for items, so players don’t have to be as precise as before for pickups. And the Black Ops 4 developer is mulling the idea of "closing the Quick Equip menu if the player performs other actions such as firing a weapon, changing stance, starting a Sprint, etc.”

