  Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout PC Beta How to Get Early Access Without Pre Orders

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout PC Beta - How to Get Early Access Without Pre-Orders

, 14 September 2018
Pre-loading for the beta on PC was first initiated on September 13

Highlights

  • The beta goes live at 10am PT on September 14
  • The beta has already been available on PS4 since September 10
  • Only four Twitch streamers are part of the collaboration

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta is already out for PS4, and is coming to PC and Xbox One starting 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on September 14. Pre-ordering customers on PC are entitled to early access to the first-person shooter's beta release when it releases on Friday. However, if you didn't make up your mind on the pre-orders yet, or just didn't want to get it, there is still a chance to claim early access to the game before its official release later this year. Let's get into the details.

Certain Twitch streamers are giving away early access codes to users who watch their streams but there are a number of conditions. For starters, you need to have both a Twitch account and a Blizzard account, which are linked to each other, reports Forbes. Once done, login to Twitch between 10pm PDT (10:30am IST next day) and 2pm PDT (2:30am IST next day) and watch one of the four featured streamers - Ninja, Shroud, Summit1G, or TimTheTatman - for at least one hour.

After you have watched the minimum required footage, a valid code will be sent to you. Pre-loading for the beta on PC was first initiated on September 13.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta for all platforms - including PS4, Xbox One, and PC - ends at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on September 17. Following are the minimum and recommended system requirements.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 7 64-bit or later
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD equivalent
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2 GB / GTX 1050 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850 HDD: 25GB HD space
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta recommended system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD equivalent
  • RAM: 12GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580
  • HDD: 25GB HD space
  • DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
Comments

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout PC Beta - How to Get Early Access Without Pre-Orders
