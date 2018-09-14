Why Spider-Man PS4's Open World Is the Best We've Seen in Years
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta is already out for PS4, and is coming to PC and Xbox One starting 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on September 14. Pre-ordering customers on PC are entitled to early access to the first-person shooter's beta release when it releases on Friday. However, if you didn't make up your mind on the pre-orders yet, or just didn't want to get it, there is still a chance to claim early access to the game before its official release later this year. Let's get into the details.
Certain Twitch streamers are giving away early access codes to users who watch their streams but there are a number of conditions. For starters, you need to have both a Twitch account and a Blizzard account, which are linked to each other, reports Forbes. Once done, login to Twitch between 10pm PDT (10:30am IST next day) and 2pm PDT (2:30am IST next day) and watch one of the four featured streamers - Ninja, Shroud, Summit1G, or TimTheTatman - for at least one hour.
After you have watched the minimum required footage, a valid code will be sent to you. Pre-loading for the beta on PC was first initiated on September 13.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta for all platforms - including PS4, Xbox One, and PC - ends at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on September 17. Following are the minimum and recommended system requirements.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta minimum system requirements
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta recommended system requirements
