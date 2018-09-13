Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Beta Getting Daily Updates

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 developer Treyarch has been issuing daily updates to the Blackout beta on PS4 since its release on Monday, including increasing player count from 80 to 88, tuning weapons and equipment, and speeding up item pickup.

In threads on the Black Ops 4 subreddit, Treyarch has detailed the changes it has made over the past three days. Item pickup time was sped up after players complained on day 1 that it wasn’t as fast as they expected it to be. Fixes were issued for the ‘Quick Equip’ menu, while the developer added that it was monitoring armour performance and those abusing friendly fire.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout's Biggest Problem Is Call of Duty's Price

Treyarch added Search and Destroy as the featured playlist on day 2 of the Blackout beta, which it confirmed on Reddit. After the end of day 2, the developer said it was tweaking stability, damage, hip fire accuracy and recoil of several weapons including Auger DMR, ABR 223, Titan, MOG 12, and MX-9, while changing the movement speed of the Ballistic Shield, the stun radius of 9-Bang and cooldown time of the Combat Axe.

After the end of day 3 on Wednesday, Treyarch fixed bugs affecting Level 3 Armour, lowered fire rate of the Koshka sniper rifle, and refined item distribution among others. The Black Ops 4 developer also said that it’s testing fixes for zombie attack range, awarding kill credits, and backing down ladders.

The Blackout beta arrives on PC and Xbox One on September 14 at 10:30pm IST. It will be available on all three platforms till September 17 at 10:30pm IST.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out October 12 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.