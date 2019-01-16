Call of Duty Black Ops 4 'Blackout' Battle Royale Mode Goes Free for a Week

It looks like Call of Duty Black Ops 4 has taken a leaf out of Fortnite's book to make more players try the game's multiplayer mode. Black Ops 4 has a battle royale mode called Blackout and it's going to be free for a week — from January 17 to 24 — on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Fortnite Battle Royale is free-to-play on all platforms, whereas Call of Duty Black Ops 4 costs upwards of Rs. 3,000. Black Ops 4's Blackout mode also faces competition from PUBG, which released before the Call of Duty game and has a large player base. PUBG Mobile, available on Android and iOS, is free to play.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout is a battle royale mode, which means that a bunch of players are put on a map and the last person or team standing wins. While the core concept is the same as games such as Fortnite and PUBG, Call of Duty has a big advantage in terms of polished gameplay and high-quality graphics. Since the Blackout mode will be available free of cost for a week, as announced on Twitter, you can try the game for yourself to see if it is better than PUBG or Fortnite.

It's actually quite easy to understand why Activision has come up with the idea for a free trial for Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Blackout. The entry barrier for Call of Duty is too high to attract the battle royale gaming crowd. You can easily play other games of this genre for free on various platforms, which provides little incentive to pay a big sum for Call of Duty.

The core Call of Duty player base is already playing the game, but there is a big audience of battle royale gamers that isn't playing the game right now. The Blackout free trial could be one way Activision could drive those people towards Call of Duty.

